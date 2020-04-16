Biolubricants Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global BioLubricants Market is segmented By Type (Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, Others), By Application (Chainsaw Oils, Gear Oils, Greases, Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Mold Release Agents, Two-Cycle Engine Oils, Others), By End-User Industry (In
• Biolubricants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Dynamics
• Bio-based lubricants are used in heavy machinery and transportation. The major application includes chainsaw bars, two-stroke engines, railroad flanges, and dust suppressants among others. Bio-based lubricants are renewable & biodegradable in nature and do not persist in the environment for a longer period of time.
Market Segmentation
• Bio-lubricants Market is segmented based on the type such as Vegetable Oils, Animal Fats, and Others.
• Further, the market is segmented based on applications such as Chainsaw Oils, Gear Oils, Greases, Hydraulic Fluids, Metalworking Fluids, Mold Release Agents, Two-Cycle Engine Oils, and other applications.
• In addition, the market is also classified based on end-use such as Industrial, Consumer Transport, and Consumer Automobile.
• The market is segmented based on the raw material used i.e., vegetable oil and animal fats. They have various applications which include Hydraulic Fluid, Metal Working Fluids, Greases, High-Performance Oils, Penetrating Lubricants, Food Grade Lubricants and Others.
• For a long time, animal fats and vegetable oils are getting used for lubrication. The oil embargo of 1973, put into attention the alternatives for petroleum oils. Companies like Mobil Corp. developed its Environmental Awareness Lubricants offerings of hydraulic fluids and Lubrizol Corp. introduced considerable quantities of sunflower oil-based lubricants with some additives.
Competitive Landscape
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
• The report profiles the following companies, which includes Albemarle Corporation, BP PLC, Chevron Corporation, Emery Oleochemicals, EYYonMobil Corporation, Fuchs Petrolub AG, Klüber Lubrication München SE & Co. Kg, Panolin AG, Royal Dutch Shell PLC and Total SA.
