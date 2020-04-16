Biofertilizers Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Biofertilizers Market is segmented By Microorganism(Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Cyanobacteria, Mycorrhiza, Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria, Rhizobium, Others), By Crop Type(Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains, Others), By Appl
• The Global Biofertilizers Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Drivers and Restraints
• Growing organic food industry worldwide.
• Significant growth of the market is due to increased organic farming as the demand for organic food is growing around the world, which is further backed by the increasing per-capita income and improved standard of living.
• Rise in awareness towards health hazards caused by the use of chemical fertilizers
• Increasing practice of organic farming
• Emphasis on sustainable farming and government initiatives to use biofertilizers.
• However, lack of awareness and low adoption of bio-fertilizers, low product efficacy under unfavorable conditions and high demand for synthetic fertilizers are the major restraining factors to the growth of this market.
Segmentation Analysis
• biofertilizers market is segmented by micro-organisms into Azotobacter, Azospirillum, Cyanobacteria, Mycorrhiza, Phosphate Solubilizing Bacteria, Rhizobium and Others.
• Further, based on crop type, the market is segmented into Fruits and Vegetables, Oilseeds & Pulses, Cereals & Grains and Others. Segmentation.
• Based on Application, the global biofertilizers market consists of two segments namely Soil Treatment and Seed Treatment.
• Based on type into Potash-Mobilizing, Nitrogen Fixation, Phosphate Solubilizing, and Others.
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• Asia is a major exporter of organic products, but the domestic market is growing actively.
• China is the largest market in this region due to the dynamic development and government support in agricultural farming.
• Increasing demand for chemical-free products has to lead to the growth of the biofertilizers market.
Competitive Landscape
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It profiles the following companies which combined, have about 80% of the global bio-fertilizers market share: Agri Life, Biomax, Novozymes A/S, National Fertilizers, Rizobacter Argentina SA, CBF China Bio-Fertilizer AG, Lallemand Inc., Krishak Bharti Co, Symborg and Madras Fertilizers Ltd.
