Beer Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Beer Market is segmented By Category (Dark Beer, Lager, Low/Non-Alcohol Beer, Stout), By Channels (On-Trade, Off-Trade), By Packaging (Bottle, Can, Draught), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa
• The Global Beer Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Beer is one of the most preferred drinks among alcoholic drinks. It stood second among alcoholic beverages, while spirits on the first position.
Drivers and Restraints
• In 2016, Beer accounted for around 30-35% of the alcoholic drinks market revenue.
• Increased demand for premium-based beers has also opened the doors to this market in various geographies.
• Tremendous demand for craft beers has created an enthusiasm for manufacturers to enter this market.
• Beer market has seen a slump before 2010. However, it has regained its position. Developing countries like China, India, Brazil, and Vietnam are seeking the attention of the market.
• For Instance: United Breweries Ltd (UBL), India’s most significant leader in the Beer market is now tapping the crafts beer market by the end of 2018.
• The consumption of beer has augmented in the recent years due to rise in disposable income and increase in consumer preferences for beer over other alcoholic beverages.
• In addition, surge in female drinkers and unprecedented rise in youth population fuel the growth of the beer market.
• With exceeding count in beer sales, brands are experiencing massive success due to high disposable incomes and increasing social gatherings.
Market Segmentation
• Based on product type, the market is segmented into dark beer, Lager, low/non-alcohol Beer, and stout.
• Based on packaging, it is segmented as a bottle, can, and draught.
• Based on distributional channel, which includes on-trade and off-trade.
• Based on region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, the Beer Market is segmented across North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW.
• Poland and Czech Republic countries have recorded the highest per capita consumption of beer in 2017.
• In the US, craft beer had around 10% of the market share in 2016. This segment has seen a growth of 9% from the previous year. The same trend is expected in the other geographies.
Competitive Insights
• Acquisitions and partnerships are the primary strategies preferred.
• AB InBev acquired Australian craft brewery Pirate Life, to expand their business in Australia. They also invested in increasing its brewing capacity.
• Two distributors of beer, wine, and spirits in the USA and Canada, Republic National Distributing Co. (RNDC) and Breakthru Beverage Group merged to sustain their market position as the beer market is a rapidly changing and highly competitive environment.
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like AB InBev, SABMiller, Heineken, Carlsberg Group, CR Beer, Boston Beer, Tsingtao Brewery, Modelo, Molson Coors, and Diageo.
Beer Market Report Scope
By Product
• Dark Beer
• Lager
• Premium
• Standard
• Economy
• Low/Non-Alcohol Beer
• Stout
By Channels
• On-Trade
• Off-Trade
By Packaging
• Bottle
• Can
• Draught
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
