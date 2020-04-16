Baby Food Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Baby Food Market is segmented By Type (Dried baby food, milk formula, prepared baby food, and Other Baby Food), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Small grocery retailers, Health and beauty retailers, and others), and By Region (N
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Traditionally, babies are fed with soft home-cooked food, a practice that is still popular in underdeveloped and developing countries.
• However, growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for packaged baby foods in different societies and cultures.
• These foods are fed to babies between the ages of four to six months and two years.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/baby-food-market
Drivers and Restraints
• Rising awareness of the need for adequate nutrition
• The rise in working women population and their concern for good nutrition for their babies
• The rise in organized retail marketing
• Manufacturing of baby food under strict health and safety standards
• Baby food is gaining popularity in high-income groups as a part of their status quo, especially in emerging markets driving the Baby Food Market Size in those economies.
• The use of advanced technologies by baby food companies, innovations in baby food products and heavy investments in emerging economies are anticipated to contribute to this market’s growth.
• However, declining birth rates, the increasing popularity of breastfeeding, government initiatives to create awareness regarding the foods to be fed to infants are the factors responsible for restraining the growth of baby food market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Major Baby Food Companies: Nestlé is a major player accounting for the largest part of Baby food market share in 2015.It owns top leading brands including Cerelac, Lactogen, Nestum, Nan, and Nestogen.
• The Global Baby Food Market is segmented by type into Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, and Others.
• Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores and Others.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Market Trends
• Asia-Pacific is leading the Global Baby Food Market in terms of consumption followed by Europe and North America. Growing population and increased spending levels of people is fueling Baby Food Market Growth in this region with a major contribution from emerging economies like India, China, and Indonesia.
Scope of the Report
• This report covers Baby Food Market Size and shares, factors impacting Baby Food Market Growth, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• This report profiles important baby food market companies like Abbott Laboratories, Bellamy Organics, Campbell Soups, Danone, Friesland Campina, Hain Celestial Group, Hero Group, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Nestle S.A and Perrigo Company Plc.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/baby-food-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/baby-food-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Traditionally, babies are fed with soft home-cooked food, a practice that is still popular in underdeveloped and developing countries.
• However, growing urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the demand for packaged baby foods in different societies and cultures.
• These foods are fed to babies between the ages of four to six months and two years.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/baby-food-market
Drivers and Restraints
• Rising awareness of the need for adequate nutrition
• The rise in working women population and their concern for good nutrition for their babies
• The rise in organized retail marketing
• Manufacturing of baby food under strict health and safety standards
• Baby food is gaining popularity in high-income groups as a part of their status quo, especially in emerging markets driving the Baby Food Market Size in those economies.
• The use of advanced technologies by baby food companies, innovations in baby food products and heavy investments in emerging economies are anticipated to contribute to this market’s growth.
• However, declining birth rates, the increasing popularity of breastfeeding, government initiatives to create awareness regarding the foods to be fed to infants are the factors responsible for restraining the growth of baby food market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Major Baby Food Companies: Nestlé is a major player accounting for the largest part of Baby food market share in 2015.It owns top leading brands including Cerelac, Lactogen, Nestum, Nan, and Nestogen.
• The Global Baby Food Market is segmented by type into Milk Formula, Dried Baby Food, Prepared Baby Food, and Others.
• Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Pharmacies, Convenience Stores and Others.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Market Trends
• Asia-Pacific is leading the Global Baby Food Market in terms of consumption followed by Europe and North America. Growing population and increased spending levels of people is fueling Baby Food Market Growth in this region with a major contribution from emerging economies like India, China, and Indonesia.
Scope of the Report
• This report covers Baby Food Market Size and shares, factors impacting Baby Food Market Growth, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• This report profiles important baby food market companies like Abbott Laboratories, Bellamy Organics, Campbell Soups, Danone, Friesland Campina, Hain Celestial Group, Hero Group, Mead Johnson & Company, LLC, Nestle S.A and Perrigo Company Plc.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/baby-food-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/baby-food-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.