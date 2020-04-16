Automotive Foams Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive Foams Market is segmented By Material (Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Phenolic, Styrenic, Polyether, Polyolefin, Others), By Application (Automotive Interior, Automotive Exterior), By End-user (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle),
• Global Automotive Foams Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.50 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
What exactly are the properties of automotive foams?
• Automotive foams improve vehicle safety, enhance structural strength, and reduce “Need For Reduced Overall Weight of the Vehicle” NVH at this moment increasing the comfort of the passengers.
What are the reasons for the growth of the global automotive foams market?
• The dynamics of the automotive foams market is undergoing a significant phase of alteration due to upsurge growth in the automotive industry.
• Increase in urbanization and disposable income are the key drivers who contribute to significant growth in global automotive foams market.
• Among all the available foams, polyurethane foam is anticipated to occupy the largest share due to an attractive blend of properties.
• Polyurethane foam has high chemical resistance, sound mechanical strength along with appreciable NVH properties.
• Various environmental regulations enacted by the government and international agencies have always been a challenge for OEMs.
• To tackle this, OEMs are actively involved in the usage of foam components in various parts of the vehicle.
• This reduces overall weight and increases fuel efficiency thereby decreasing emissions.
What are the factors that can slow down the growth of the global automotive foam market?
Volatility in Raw Material Prices
• The cost of foams required for manufacturing automotive components is expensive which in turn is acting as a significant restraint and a challenge for the market.
• Ongoing R&D activities for discovering innovative, cost-effective methods of manufacturing foams are anticipated to bring positive results in the near future.
How to segment the global automotive foam market based on geography?
• By geography, global automotive foams market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa.
• The Asia Pacific is anticipated to lead the market, among which China and Japan contribute to a significant share of it.
• The rise in demand for passenger vehicles in Asia Pacific region will boost the demand for automotive foams market.
• Critical players in North America and Europe are looking forward to participating in M&A’s, tie-ups, and partnerships to boost their research and development activities and contribute to product development. This, in turn, will drive the growth of automotive foams market.
What is the competitive scenario in the global automotive foam market?
• Key players in the automotive foams market are focusing on new product development and undergoing various business strategies for sustaining in the competitive market.
• Most leading players are focusing on geographical expansion.
• To achieve this, they are increasingly involved in acquisitions, tie-ups, and collaborations with various regional players.
• Critical leading players operating in the global automotive foams market include The Woodbridge Group, BASF, Saint Gobain, The Dow Company and Rogers Foam Corporation among others.
