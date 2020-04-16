Virtual Private Cloud Market Will See Strong Expansion through 2019-2024
[103 Pages Report] The global Virtual Private Cloud Market size is expected to grow from USD 29.9 billion in 2019 to USD 58.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0%
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) As per report "Virtual Private Cloud Market by Component (Software and Services), Service (Training and Consulting, Integration and Deployment, Support and Maintenance, and Managed Services), Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024", market is expected to grow from USD 20.9 billion in 2019 to USD 58.9 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.0% during the forecast period. Increased flexibility and performance, and reduced time and cost are expected to spur the demand for VPC offerings across the globe.
Browse
52 market data Tables
34 Figures
103 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Virtual Private Cloud Market”
Managed services providers deliver third-party infrastructure services that help organizations manage billing processes for their products and services. Managed services are focused on service quality and end-user experience while delivering speed and cost optimization. As the end users adopt the VPC environment, managed services ensure and manage the additional operational challenges.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116061704
The growing connectivity of bandwidths and mobility trends can be seen more among large enterprises, due to the presence of a huge workforce. Moreover, the increasing demand for employees to access computing resources and applications from anywhere and at any time has made it complex for enterprises to store their data properly, maintain and manage their data centers, and focus on their core business operations.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global VPC market in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The region is a mature market, due to the large presence of several players offering VPC. Organizations shifting toward the adoption of emerging technologies and the increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors for the adoption of VPC offerings in North America. The US and Canada are the top countries contributing to the growth of VPC market in North America.
The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the global VPC market. Major vendors in the global VPC market include AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Alibaba (China), OVH (France), Huawei (China), Rackspace (US), CenturyLink (US), DXC (US), Atos (France).
Request Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116061704
Browse
52 market data Tables
34 Figures
103 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Virtual Private Cloud Market”
Managed services providers deliver third-party infrastructure services that help organizations manage billing processes for their products and services. Managed services are focused on service quality and end-user experience while delivering speed and cost optimization. As the end users adopt the VPC environment, managed services ensure and manage the additional operational challenges.
Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116061704
The growing connectivity of bandwidths and mobility trends can be seen more among large enterprises, due to the presence of a huge workforce. Moreover, the increasing demand for employees to access computing resources and applications from anywhere and at any time has made it complex for enterprises to store their data properly, maintain and manage their data centers, and focus on their core business operations.
North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in the global VPC market in 2018, and the trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The region is a mature market, due to the large presence of several players offering VPC. Organizations shifting toward the adoption of emerging technologies and the increasing adoption of digital business strategies are the major factors for the adoption of VPC offerings in North America. The US and Canada are the top countries contributing to the growth of VPC market in North America.
The report also studies various growth strategies, such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and developments, adopted by the major players to expand their presence in the global VPC market. Major vendors in the global VPC market include AWS (US), Microsoft (US), Google (US), Alibaba (China), OVH (France), Huawei (China), Rackspace (US), CenturyLink (US), DXC (US), Atos (France).
Request Sample @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116061704
Contact Information:
360Quadrants
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
360Quadrants
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.