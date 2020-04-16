New release: Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market worth USD 6.9 billion by 2025
Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global forecasts to 2025
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 16, 2020 ) According to the new market research report " Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market by Application (Prediabetes, Nutrition, Care, Diabetes, CVD, CNS, CRD, MSD, GI, Substance Abuse, Rehabilitation), Sales Channel (B2C, Patient, Caregiver, B2B, Providers, Payer, Employer, Pharma) - Global forecasts to 2025", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The global digital therapeutics market is projected to reach USD 6.9 billion by 2025 from USD 2.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 26.7% during the forecast period (2020–2025).
Browse in-depth TOC on “Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market"
134 - Table
27 – Figures
166 – Pages
The growth of the digital therapeutics market is primarily driven by factors such as government initiatives for preventive healthcare, technological advancements in mobile healthcare, a significant increase in venture capital investments, and the benefits of digital therapeutics, such as the ability to induce behavioral change (an important challenge in healthcare), user-friendliness, patient convenience, and improved drug compliance.
B2B segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
Based on the sales channel, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into business-to-customer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). In 2019, the B2B segment accounted for the largest market share; it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of the digital therapeutics market.
Caregivers segment is expected to dominate the market
Based on the type of buyer, the B2C sales channel market is further segmented into patients and caregivers. The caregivers segment is expected to dominate the market and register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to company initiatives for the development of products specifically for caregivers and the fact that digital therapeutics help caregivers in better managing their patients.
The treatment/care-related applications segment accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2019
Based on the application, the digital therapeutics market is segmented into preventive and treatment/care-related applications. One of the key factors driving the growth of this segment is the rise in treatment and healthcare costs, especially due to chronic conditions. Rising healthcare costs, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and the ability of digital therapeutics to provide cost-effective solutions are some factors responsible for driving the market for treatment/care-related digital therapeutics applications.
North America accounted for the largest share of the digital therapeutics market in 2019
The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the RoW. In 2019, North America (US and Canada) held the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The major factors supporting market growth include the increasing investments in digital therapeutics, the influx of new start-ups, improvements in the reimbursement structure for digital therapeutics, and government initiatives to support technological advancements.
Prominent players in the Digital Therapeutic (DTx) Market are Noom (US), Livongo Health (US), Omada Health (US), WellDoc (US), Pear Therapeutics (US), Proteus Digital Health (US), Propeller Health (US), Akili Interactive Labs (US), Better Therapeutics (US), Happify (US), Kaia Health (Germany), Mango Health (US), Click Therapeutics (US), Canary Health (US), Wellthy Therapeutics (India), Cognoa (US), Ayogo Health (Canada), Mindstrong Health (US), 2Morrow (US), and Ginger (US).
