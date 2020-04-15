Atopic Dermatitis Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market is segmented By Disease Severity (Mild, Moderate, Severe), By Treatment Type (Corticosteroids, Antihistamines, Calcineurin Inhibitors, Immunomodulators, Biologic Therapy, PDE-4 Inhibitor), By Distribution Channel
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Global Atopic Dermatitis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin and is highly prevalent in children with ~85% of cases present by 5 years of age.
• It is characterized by flare ups of itch, red inflamed rash and excessive dryness or scaling of skin. Globally, AD affects 15-20% of children and 1-3% of adults. The global Atopic Dermatitis market size is estimated at USD 4.8 billion, growing at an annual growth rate of 4% over the forecast period.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/atopic-dermatitis-market
Market Growth
• The large and growing patient population with atopic dermatitis and eczema represents an attractive revenue potential for companies. Some of the major growth drivers for the market include launch of biologics for the treatment of moderate to severe disease, increase in uptake of topical calcineurin inhibitors within the emerging markets, and continued uptake of systemic therapies.
• However, high cost of biologic therapy, uptake of generic topical drugs and pediatric population being the largest patient segment will act as deterrent to market growth.
• A significant shift in treatment paradigm for AD is expected over the next few years with the launch of biologics and novel small molecules.
• Novel therapies are likely to generate high demand from patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, since an estimated 19% of patients do not respond to currently available treatment regimens. Novel therapeutic target: dupilumab is touted as a potential breakthrough therapy for moderate to severe disease.
• It approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2017 and is estimated to achieve peak annual sales of USD 4 billion.
Market Segmentation
• The global Atopic Dermatitis market report segments the market by disease severity, by treatment type, by mode of administration, by distribution channel, and lastly by region.
• Based on different clinical signs and intensity of symptoms, the AD market is classified into three types – mild, moderate, and severe. This categorization helps healthcare provider to determine best course of treatment. Segmentation based on treatment types used includes drug classes such as corticosteroids, antihistamines, calcineurin inhibitors, Immunomodulators, biologic therapy, PDE-4 inhibitor, antibiotics, moisturizers/emollients, and Off-label therapies.
• Topical corticosteroids are the most widely used pharmacologic treatment for AD and often recommended as first-line therapy for moderate-severe disease.
• Next is calcineurin inhibitors that is used as second-line treatment and is the only non-steroidal pharmacologic therapy approved for atopic dermatitis. Lastly, the market is classified based on distribution channel into Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
• North America is the largest market for Atopic Dermatitis in terms of global AD market share owing to a large and growing patient population with atopic dermatitis and eczema. Around 17.8 million people in the have some form of atopic dermatitis. Thus, the US represents a huge target market for AD. The US atopic dermatitis market is valued at USD 1.7 billion, growing at an annual rate of 4%.
Features of this report
• The report also profiles the following companies in the atopic dermatitis market – Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V, LEO Pharma Inc., Novartis, Sanofi, and Valeant. Anacor, a biotech company making non-steroidal topical PDE4 inhibitor crisaborole, was acquired by Pfizer in 2016.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/atopic-dermatitis-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/atopic-dermatitis-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Global Atopic Dermatitis Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Atopic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory disease of the skin and is highly prevalent in children with ~85% of cases present by 5 years of age.
• It is characterized by flare ups of itch, red inflamed rash and excessive dryness or scaling of skin. Globally, AD affects 15-20% of children and 1-3% of adults. The global Atopic Dermatitis market size is estimated at USD 4.8 billion, growing at an annual growth rate of 4% over the forecast period.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/atopic-dermatitis-market
Market Growth
• The large and growing patient population with atopic dermatitis and eczema represents an attractive revenue potential for companies. Some of the major growth drivers for the market include launch of biologics for the treatment of moderate to severe disease, increase in uptake of topical calcineurin inhibitors within the emerging markets, and continued uptake of systemic therapies.
• However, high cost of biologic therapy, uptake of generic topical drugs and pediatric population being the largest patient segment will act as deterrent to market growth.
• A significant shift in treatment paradigm for AD is expected over the next few years with the launch of biologics and novel small molecules.
• Novel therapies are likely to generate high demand from patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis, since an estimated 19% of patients do not respond to currently available treatment regimens. Novel therapeutic target: dupilumab is touted as a potential breakthrough therapy for moderate to severe disease.
• It approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in March 2017 and is estimated to achieve peak annual sales of USD 4 billion.
Market Segmentation
• The global Atopic Dermatitis market report segments the market by disease severity, by treatment type, by mode of administration, by distribution channel, and lastly by region.
• Based on different clinical signs and intensity of symptoms, the AD market is classified into three types – mild, moderate, and severe. This categorization helps healthcare provider to determine best course of treatment. Segmentation based on treatment types used includes drug classes such as corticosteroids, antihistamines, calcineurin inhibitors, Immunomodulators, biologic therapy, PDE-4 inhibitor, antibiotics, moisturizers/emollients, and Off-label therapies.
• Topical corticosteroids are the most widely used pharmacologic treatment for AD and often recommended as first-line therapy for moderate-severe disease.
• Next is calcineurin inhibitors that is used as second-line treatment and is the only non-steroidal pharmacologic therapy approved for atopic dermatitis. Lastly, the market is classified based on distribution channel into Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Pharmacy, and Online Pharmacy.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into five major regions, namely North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
• North America is the largest market for Atopic Dermatitis in terms of global AD market share owing to a large and growing patient population with atopic dermatitis and eczema. Around 17.8 million people in the have some form of atopic dermatitis. Thus, the US represents a huge target market for AD. The US atopic dermatitis market is valued at USD 1.7 billion, growing at an annual rate of 4%.
Features of this report
• The report also profiles the following companies in the atopic dermatitis market – Pfizer Inc., Mylan N.V, LEO Pharma Inc., Novartis, Sanofi, and Valeant. Anacor, a biotech company making non-steroidal topical PDE4 inhibitor crisaborole, was acquired by Pfizer in 2016.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/atopic-dermatitis-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/atopic-dermatitis-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.