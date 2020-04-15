Asia Pacific Compound Feed Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Asia Pacific Compound Feed Market is segmented By Ingredients (Cereals, Fishmeal and Fish oil, Oilseeds, Molasses, Additives, Others), By Additive (Vitamins, Amino Acids, Antioxidants, Enzymes, Acidifiers, probiotics, mycotoxin ), By Livestock Analysis (R
• Asia Pacific compound feed Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Compound Feed is a mixture of raw materials and supplements, which are taken from plants, animals, and by-products from various industries, to feed the livestock.
Market Growth
• Demand for quality meat, and increasing processed meat products are creating scope for growth of the Asia Pacific Compound Feed market.
• Cereals are the most widely used ingredients in compound feed. High energy and protein content, the need for a supplement to fresh feeds and ease of use are increasing their demand.
• Growing Demand for Meat is driving the Global Demand for Compound Feed.
Market Segmentation
• The market is classified based on livestock such as Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, and Others. A ruminant is the major consumers of compound Feed followed by poultry.
• Increasing demand for meat and meat products in growing economies like China, India, and Brazil are favoring the growth of consumption of Compound Feed in this segment.
• The market is also segmented based on ingredients such as Cereals, Fishmeal and Fish oil, Oilseeds, Molasses, Additives, and Others.
Market Geographical Share
• India, China, Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Australia are some of the major producers of compound feed. The aggregate production from these countries constitutes a major share of the global compound feed produced.
• Technological advancements, the industrialization of animal farming, etc., are driving the compound feed market in these regions.
• China and India are majorly contributing to the growing global demand. Also, China is leading the global compound feed segment for fishes. The dense animal population, increasing demand for food is mainly favoring these countries to lead the market.
Competitive Landscape
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland., Kyodo Shiryo Co., Ltd., Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand, De Heus Voeders B.V., Land O Lakes Purina, ForFarmers, New Hope Group, and Nutreco N.V.
