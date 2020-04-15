Asia Pacific Adhesives and Sealants Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Asia Pacific Adhesives and Sealants Market is segmented By Adhesive Type (Water-Based, Solvent-Based, Hot Melt, Pressure-Sensitive, Others), By Sealant Type (One-component sealants, Two-component sealants, Sealant Tapes), By Application (Paperboard & Pack
• The Asia pacific adhesives and Sealants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• An adhesive is a chemical that is used to bind two different surfaces and a sealant is used to stop fluid leakage. These are accounted within one industry but differ based on their performance and functions. Adhesives are used to hold and bind two surfaces due to its high holding strength while sealants have low strength but greater flexibility that is to used fill gaps and resist relative movement of substrates.
Market Dynamics
• Around 42 percent of children get cavities in their baby teeth and 21 percent of kids get cavities in their permanent teeth all before age 12. So, due to increasing dental problems, Dental sealants is a growing market as they resist 80 percent cavities for two years and continue to protect against 50% of cavities for up to four years.
Market Segmentation
• The Asia-Pacific adhesive & sealants market is segmented based on the adhesive type into water-based, solvent-based, hot melt, pressure-sensitive, and Others. Further, the market consists of the following categories based on the sealant type: One-component sealants, Two-component sealants, and Sealant tapes. In addition, the market is further segmented based on applications into Paperboard & packaging, Building & construction, Woodworking & joiner, Transportation, Footwear & leather, Medical, and Others.
• Based on application, the market is segmented into Paperboard & packaging, Building & construction, Woodworking & joiner, Transportation, Footwear & leather, Medical, and Others.
• Paperboard & Packaging occupies the largest market share for adhesives & sealants in Asia-Pacific region. Packaging industries use both adhesives & sealants for various customized packaging that is suitable for various requirements and products.
• Solvent-based polyurethanes are the leading flexible-packaging adhesives, but 100% solid and water-based technology is growing faster. China, Japan, and India consume over 80% of the flexible packaging adhesive dollars.
• For instance, in 2018, Dow Packaging & Specialty packaging introduced Adcote HP solvent-borne adhesives to its Adcote adhesive and coatings offerings. This product has a greater bond strength and resistance to heat.
• Almost all of the industrial products are sold in packaging either due to stability requirements for storage and transport or for aesthetic reasons, resulting in the growth of adhesives & sealants market.
Geographical Share
• The Asia-Pacific adhesive and sealants market is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, Philippines, and Rest of Asia-Pacific region.
• China is the Asia-Pacific’s largest consumer of adhesives for pressure-sensitive products such as footwear, woodworking, packaging, disposable products. It is also the second-largest consumer of electronic adhesives in the world and expected to grow further during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
• The major companies in this market are 3M, Dow Chemicals, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Avery Dennison, Ashland Inc., Benson Polymers Ltd., Franklin International, Sika AG, Huntsman Corp., Wacker Chemie AG.
• Companies such as Avery Dennison and BASF have also increased their presence by actively implementing sustainable processes to focus on the development of bio-based products, in line with global trend.
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
