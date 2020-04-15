Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market is segmented By Type ( Acrylic, Alkyd, Chlorinated Rubber, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Zinc and others), By Technology ( Powder-based Anti-corrosion, Waterborne Anti-Corrosion, Solventborne Anti-Corrosion and others), By End
• Global Anti-Corrosion Coatings Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 5.9% By 2026: DataM Intelligence
Market Dynamics
• Continuous growth of oil and gas, power, industrial and infrastructure industries which are growth areas for anti-corrosive coatings is increasing its global demand.
• These coatings help in the protection of metal surfaces from corroding in high-risk (corrosive) environments.
• Corrosion is the most common problem for industries in Marine, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Automotive & Transportation.
• Protective coatings play a key role in corrosion protection.
• Their ability to resist corrosion depends on various parameters like fundamental corrosion protection through galvanic, barrier or inhibition effects, and good adhesion properties, mechanical strength, and resistance against cracking.
Market Segmentation
• anti-corrosion Coatings Market is segmented by type into Acrylic, Alkyd, Chlorinated Rubber, Polyurethane, Epoxy, Zinc, and Others.
• Further, the market is segmented based on technology into Powder-based, Waterborne, Solvent borne, and others.
• In addition, the market is also classified based on end use such as Marine, Oil & Gas, Industrial, Infrastructure, Power Generation, Automotive & Transportation, and others.
• The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, Asia-Pacific dominates the global anti-corrosion coatings market, where China has the major share of over 40%.
• This region has global marine, energy and power industries which contribute to the growth of the market.
• Asia-Pacific Anti-Corrosion Coatings market is dominated by five major players: Nippon Paint (including Nipsea JVs), AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, PPG and Asian Paints which accounted over 25% of the total sales.d.
• This region covers most of the global marine, energy and power industries which help maintain its global position over years. Majority share is taken by China with 43% of total market share.
• In China, Oil and Gas & Construction industries are leading the market with 21% share each, followed by Chemicals and Marine with 20% and 12% respectively.
Competitive Landscape
• Nippon Paint (including Nipsea JVs), AkzoNobel, Kansai Paint, PPG and Asian Paints are the five largest suppliers of coatings in the Asia-Pacific region, and together they capture 28% of the total sales.
Scope of the report
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like 3M Co., Diamond Vogel, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Heubach Color, Koninklijke Dsm N.V., Nippon Paint Co., Ltd., Nycote Laboratories, Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, The Magni Group, Inc., and Wacker Chemie AG.
