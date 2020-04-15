Animal Feed Additives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Animal Feed Additives Market is segmented By Antioxidants(By Additive (BHA, BHT, Ethoxyquin, Others)), By Antibiotics(By Additive (Tetracycline, Penicillin, Others)), By Amino Acids(By Additive (Tryptophan, Lysine, Methionine, Threonine, Others)),
• The Global Animal feed additives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Feed additive is a food supplement for farm animals that provide and include vitamins, amino acids, fatty acids, and minerals that are not taken from regular meals from farmers.
• Antioxidant feed additives are extensively used in poultry, cattle, swine, pet, and aquaculture. They protect processed food products from cytotoxin formation.
• They also protect feed ingredients from oxidation which results in the rancidity of fats and destruction of vitamins A, D and E. Increase in the global demand for livestock is driving the global demand for Antioxidant feed additives.
Market Dynamics
• Growth in the Compound feed industry, lack of essential nutrients in livestock nutrition, shortage of high-quality fodder to the livestock, etc are driving livestock farmers to use feed additives.
• Global feed production crossed over 1,000 million tons in recent years. The Asia Pacific is leading with the highest production of over 350 million tons in 2016, with the majority contribution from China. The main reasons aiding the growth of the market in this region are
• Growth in livestock production for meat,
• Government schemes and subsidies for promoting livestock health and production
• Increasing demand for animal protein and meat quality
• Increasing meat product consumption in China, Malaysia, India, and Thailand
• High-quality livestock production and
• Efficient network for distribution such as retail stores and supermarkets.
• Regulatory guidelines regarding a ban on antibiotics and
• Policy measures to ban the use of antibiotic growth promoters (AGPs)
• As a result, markets are finding natural replacements like probiotics, antioxidants, and amino acids.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on additives, the market is segmented into the following categories: Antioxidants, Antibiotics, Amino Acids, Enzymes, Flavors and sweeteners, Binders, Prebiotics, Minerals, Pigments, Probiotics, Mycotoxin Detoxifiers, Vitamins, and Acidifiers.
• Based on end-user, the market consists of the following categories: Ruminant, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture, and Others.
• Based on region, Feed Additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Competitive Landscape
• The report profiles the following companies: ADDCON GROUP GMBH, Adisseo France S.A.S., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Archer Daniels Midland (ADM), BASF, Biomin Holdings Gmbh, Cargill, Chr.Hansen, DuPont Danisco Animal Nutrition, DSM, Phibro Animal Health Corporation, Alltech, Novozymes, and Kemin.
Scope of the Report
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
Characteristics of Vitamin Segment
• The vitamin product segment comprises of vitamin A, C, D, E, K, B1, B2, B6, B12, biotin, folic acid, niacin, and Caplan. Vitamin E is the most widely consumed product in this category due to its ability to improve stability, dispersion, compatibility and handling characteristics for feed fortification. However, these Feed additives need to be approved by various food & feed safety agencies like FFDCA, FDA and European Commission etc.
