Ancient Grains Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Ancient Grains Market is segmented By Crop Type (Gluten-Free Ancient Grains, Gluten Containing Ancient Grains), By Application (Bakery, Cereals, Confectionery, Frozen Food, Infant Formula, Sports Nutrition, Others), and By Region (North America, La
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Ancient Grains Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ancient-grains-market
Market Segmentation
Global ancient grains market is segmented by
• Crop type: - Gluten Free Ancient Grains (Amaranth, Buckwheat, Chia, Kaniwa, Millet, Quinoa, Sorghum, Teff, Wild Rice and Others), Gluten Containing Ancient Grains (Barley, Einkorn, Farro, Kamut, Spelt and Others).
• Based on applications, the market is segmented into Bakery, Cereals, Confectionery, Frozen food, Infant Formula, Sports Nutrition and Others.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Growth factors of the Ancient Grains Market
• Rising demand for nutritious diets have directed these ancient grains from local and regional based stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets.
• Among all the grains, Quinoa has gained major spotlight due to high recommendation from dietitians and fitness trainers as they are a rich source of amino acids.
• In addition, food & beverage manufacturers are introducing quinoa based foods into the market.
Scope of the Report
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like Annie’s Homegrown Inc. (U.S.), Ardent Mills (Canada), Bunge Inc. (U.S.), Crunchmaster Inc. (U.S.), Enjoy Life Foods Inc. (U.S.), FutureCeuticals Inc. (U.S.), GFB Great Foods (India), Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. (U.S.), Great River Organic Milling Inc. (U.S.), Healthy Food Ingredients, Llc. (U.S.), Nature’s Path Foods (Canada), Purely Elizabeth Inc. (U.S.), Quinoasure Inc. (U.S.), SK Food International Inc. (U.S.) and Snyder’s-Lance Inc. (U.S.).
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ancient-grains-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/ancient-grains-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Ancient Grains Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.3% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/ancient-grains-market
Market Segmentation
Global ancient grains market is segmented by
• Crop type: - Gluten Free Ancient Grains (Amaranth, Buckwheat, Chia, Kaniwa, Millet, Quinoa, Sorghum, Teff, Wild Rice and Others), Gluten Containing Ancient Grains (Barley, Einkorn, Farro, Kamut, Spelt and Others).
• Based on applications, the market is segmented into Bakery, Cereals, Confectionery, Frozen food, Infant Formula, Sports Nutrition and Others.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
Growth factors of the Ancient Grains Market
• Rising demand for nutritious diets have directed these ancient grains from local and regional based stores to supermarkets and hypermarkets.
• Among all the grains, Quinoa has gained major spotlight due to high recommendation from dietitians and fitness trainers as they are a rich source of amino acids.
• In addition, food & beverage manufacturers are introducing quinoa based foods into the market.
Scope of the Report
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like Annie’s Homegrown Inc. (U.S.), Ardent Mills (Canada), Bunge Inc. (U.S.), Crunchmaster Inc. (U.S.), Enjoy Life Foods Inc. (U.S.), FutureCeuticals Inc. (U.S.), GFB Great Foods (India), Glanbia Nutritionals Inc. (U.S.), Great River Organic Milling Inc. (U.S.), Healthy Food Ingredients, Llc. (U.S.), Nature’s Path Foods (Canada), Purely Elizabeth Inc. (U.S.), Quinoasure Inc. (U.S.), SK Food International Inc. (U.S.) and Snyder’s-Lance Inc. (U.S.).
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/ancient-grains-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/ancient-grains-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.