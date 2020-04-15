Aluminium Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Aluminum Market is segmented by Product(Pure Aluminium, Alloy Aluminium), by Application(Pigments and Powder, Foils, Wires, Sheets and Plates, Rod and Bars, Ingots), by End-User(Transportation, Packaging, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, C
• Global Aluminium Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 3.1% By 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Light, durable and workability: these are the fundamental properties that make aluminum one of the critical engineering materials.
• Aluminum alloys are the alloys in which aluminum is the predominant metal, and other typical alloying elements include copper, silicon, magnesium, manganese, and zinc among others.
Market Dynamics
• Aluminum has low density and superior corrosion resistance property which makes it the most desirable metal among the various end-use industries.
• Along with its low-density property, other properties such as reflectivity and recyclability make it a favorable choice for various industrial applications.
• In the transportation sector, the lightweight trend is experiencing exponential growth.
• However there are some challenges to be faced. Improving the quality of output, increasing energy costs, and government regulations are significant challenges for the global aluminum industry.
Market Segmentation
• By end-use application, the global aluminum market can be segmented into transportation, packaging, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, industrial equipment, machinery, and others.
• On the global level, the increase in demand for lightweight vehicles is anticipated to boom the market for aluminum in the transportation industry. Moreover, various environmental regulations enacted by the government and the global emission standards have always been a challenge for OEMs.
• To tackle this, the OEMs are actively involved in the usage of aluminum components in various parts of the vehicle, thus reducing the overall weight and increasing the fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.
Market Geographical Share
• Based on geography, the global aluminum market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
• In the Asia Pacific, China accounts for the highest market share owing to rapid industrial development and urbanization. Another key driver for the growth of the aluminum market is the growth of the transportation industry in this region.
• Few top players active in the Chinese market are Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, China Hongqiao Group Ltd., Xinfa Group Co., among others.
• The rise in purchasing power in emerging economies such as China and India is leading to substantial demand for vehicles
Market Competitive Trends
• Vital leading players operating in this market include Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, Rio Tinto, Chalco, United Company RUSAL and Norsk Hydro ASA among others.
• The players in the market are adopting various business strategies which are not limited to having vast product portfolio, capacity expansion, R&D investments, and extensive distribution network.
