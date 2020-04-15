Smartphone Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Smartphone Market is segmented by Operating Systems (Android, Windows, iOS, and Others), by RAM Size (2GB, 3GB–4GB, 6GB, 8GB), by Distribution Channel (Online Channel, Offline Channel), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Paci
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Smartphone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Smartphones are a class of mobile phones and of multi-purpose mobile computing devices. They are distinguished from feature phones by their stronger hardware capabilities and extensive mobile operating systems, which facilitate wider software, internet, and multimedia functionality, alongside core phone functions such as voice calls and text messaging.
• Smartphones typically include various sensors that can be leveraged by their software, such as a magnetometer, proximity sensors, barometer, gyroscope, and accelerometer, and support wireless communications protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and satellite navigation.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/smartphone-market
Market Share
• In India, smartphone sales grew 6.7% to 366.2 million units in April-June 2017.
• Southeast Asian countries drove sales in the Asia Pacific that saw a shipment of over 78 million units during the first quarter of 2017.
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
• Strong demand for 4G devices in emerging markets like India, is helping smartphone market to grow exponentially, as per data from research firm Gartner.
• Although demand for utility smartphones remains strong, there is a growing demand in emerging markets for 4G smartphones, with more storage, better processors and more advanced cameras.
• Further, the biggest advantage of buying a low-cost 4G mobile phone is uninterrupted 4G voice calls. When it comes to usage, the 4G-enabled smartphone is a better option to enjoy the fastest loading speed whenever & wherever.
• Along with all above benefits, the Reliance JIO support 4G mobile phone comes with a high-quality camera, upgraded Li-ion/Li-polymer battery, dual 4G SIM slots, updated Android OS, & various multimedia features.
• However, one of the biggest challenges that mobile operators have to face currently is the increasing demand for better battery capacity and lack of 4G networks in some countries.
• A lot of smartphones now have 3G feature. However, there are still some problems such as slow internet access, delay and interrupt in downloading or streaming. 3G is of course much better than traditional 2G, but mobile operators have to find ways to increase the efficiency of network architectures. But the battery life is still an unsolved riddle, especially when users use 4G or any heavy application.
• Another big issue for mobile operators is security problems. It is so easy to hack a smartphone these days, even IOS operating system which is well known for high security can be hacked and jailbreak within a day. Others operating system such as Android is considered “too open,” users can be lost a lot of valuable data they save in their phones.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of operating Systems, the global smartphone Market is segmented into android, windows, iOS, and others. Of these, Android OS dominates the market. Android has been an open-source platform, which would allow manufacturers to develop their own mobile interfaces based on the Android framework. Samsung was another smartphone maker to bet on Android and released its first Android phone in 2009.
• As for the OS, every year, Google has been releasing a new version named after a dessert with new upgrades and features.
• So far, the versions of Android operating systems are Android 1.6 Donut, Android 2.1 Éclair, Android 2.2 Froyo, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, Android 3.0 Honeycomb, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, Android 4.1 Jellybean, Android 4.4 KitKat, Android 5.0 lollipops, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Android 7 is also called Nougat, Android 8 Oreo and latest version of Android released in the month of August.
• Android now works on platforms beyond just smartphones. Google has developed the OS for televisions, for smartwatches, smart home devices, VR Headsets and has even developed Android Auto for cars.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, the Global Smartphone Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of value.
• India’s smartphone market is driven by rapid device adoption across all age groups, not just Millennials, and the hyper-competition among smartphone manufacturers such as global giants like Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung. Further, The country’s 1.3 billion citizens are spread across a vast geographic area from modern urban hubs to poor rural villages which have made delivering payments and services challenging for both the public and the private sector.
• That biometric information allows people to more easily access government services, such as subsidies, health care, and education, or do things like open a bank account or cell phone plan remotely using an Aadhaar-approved smartphone.
• The government is pushing smartphone makers to create devices for the domestic market which support iris-based authentication technology.
• Korean manufacturer Samsung — which has 25% of the smartphone market in India, According to IDC is the only company with an Aadhaar-approved device currently on the market.
• Furthermore, Desktop and tablet traffic is stagnant or shrinking in the vast majority of Asia-Pacific countries. Also, more vendors continue to launch low priced smartphone models, the price gap between feature phones and smartphones will be narrowed, driving rampant user migration in the price-sensitive Indian market.
Market Competitive Trends
• The major companies involved in the development and sale of the smartphone in India include Samsung, Apple Inc., and Xiomi. The companies are focused on strategic partnerships, Acquisition, and new product launch to expand the business reach and strengthen the regional market position. For instance, in March 2017, Apple Inc. has acquired digital music analytics start-up Asaii for strengthening its music-streaming platform.
• Major companies have adopted the agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger to sustain the intense competition in this market. For instance, in March 2018, Apple Inc. has acquired magazine app Texture. This acquisition is for pushing the iPhone maker to generate more revenue from online content and services. The key players profiled in the report include Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Nokia, Sony, LG, VIVO, and Google.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/smartphone-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/smartphone-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Smartphone Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.20% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Smartphones are a class of mobile phones and of multi-purpose mobile computing devices. They are distinguished from feature phones by their stronger hardware capabilities and extensive mobile operating systems, which facilitate wider software, internet, and multimedia functionality, alongside core phone functions such as voice calls and text messaging.
• Smartphones typically include various sensors that can be leveraged by their software, such as a magnetometer, proximity sensors, barometer, gyroscope, and accelerometer, and support wireless communications protocols such as Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and satellite navigation.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/smartphone-market
Market Share
• In India, smartphone sales grew 6.7% to 366.2 million units in April-June 2017.
• Southeast Asian countries drove sales in the Asia Pacific that saw a shipment of over 78 million units during the first quarter of 2017.
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
• Strong demand for 4G devices in emerging markets like India, is helping smartphone market to grow exponentially, as per data from research firm Gartner.
• Although demand for utility smartphones remains strong, there is a growing demand in emerging markets for 4G smartphones, with more storage, better processors and more advanced cameras.
• Further, the biggest advantage of buying a low-cost 4G mobile phone is uninterrupted 4G voice calls. When it comes to usage, the 4G-enabled smartphone is a better option to enjoy the fastest loading speed whenever & wherever.
• Along with all above benefits, the Reliance JIO support 4G mobile phone comes with a high-quality camera, upgraded Li-ion/Li-polymer battery, dual 4G SIM slots, updated Android OS, & various multimedia features.
• However, one of the biggest challenges that mobile operators have to face currently is the increasing demand for better battery capacity and lack of 4G networks in some countries.
• A lot of smartphones now have 3G feature. However, there are still some problems such as slow internet access, delay and interrupt in downloading or streaming. 3G is of course much better than traditional 2G, but mobile operators have to find ways to increase the efficiency of network architectures. But the battery life is still an unsolved riddle, especially when users use 4G or any heavy application.
• Another big issue for mobile operators is security problems. It is so easy to hack a smartphone these days, even IOS operating system which is well known for high security can be hacked and jailbreak within a day. Others operating system such as Android is considered “too open,” users can be lost a lot of valuable data they save in their phones.
Segmentation Analysis
• On the basis of operating Systems, the global smartphone Market is segmented into android, windows, iOS, and others. Of these, Android OS dominates the market. Android has been an open-source platform, which would allow manufacturers to develop their own mobile interfaces based on the Android framework. Samsung was another smartphone maker to bet on Android and released its first Android phone in 2009.
• As for the OS, every year, Google has been releasing a new version named after a dessert with new upgrades and features.
• So far, the versions of Android operating systems are Android 1.6 Donut, Android 2.1 Éclair, Android 2.2 Froyo, Android 2.3 Gingerbread, Android 3.0 Honeycomb, Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich, Android 4.1 Jellybean, Android 4.4 KitKat, Android 5.0 lollipops, Android 6.0 Marshmallow, Android 7 is also called Nougat, Android 8 Oreo and latest version of Android released in the month of August.
• Android now works on platforms beyond just smartphones. Google has developed the OS for televisions, for smartwatches, smart home devices, VR Headsets and has even developed Android Auto for cars.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, the Global Smartphone Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Asia Pacific dominates the market in terms of value.
• India’s smartphone market is driven by rapid device adoption across all age groups, not just Millennials, and the hyper-competition among smartphone manufacturers such as global giants like Apple, Xiaomi, and Samsung. Further, The country’s 1.3 billion citizens are spread across a vast geographic area from modern urban hubs to poor rural villages which have made delivering payments and services challenging for both the public and the private sector.
• That biometric information allows people to more easily access government services, such as subsidies, health care, and education, or do things like open a bank account or cell phone plan remotely using an Aadhaar-approved smartphone.
• The government is pushing smartphone makers to create devices for the domestic market which support iris-based authentication technology.
• Korean manufacturer Samsung — which has 25% of the smartphone market in India, According to IDC is the only company with an Aadhaar-approved device currently on the market.
• Furthermore, Desktop and tablet traffic is stagnant or shrinking in the vast majority of Asia-Pacific countries. Also, more vendors continue to launch low priced smartphone models, the price gap between feature phones and smartphones will be narrowed, driving rampant user migration in the price-sensitive Indian market.
Market Competitive Trends
• The major companies involved in the development and sale of the smartphone in India include Samsung, Apple Inc., and Xiomi. The companies are focused on strategic partnerships, Acquisition, and new product launch to expand the business reach and strengthen the regional market position. For instance, in March 2017, Apple Inc. has acquired digital music analytics start-up Asaii for strengthening its music-streaming platform.
• Major companies have adopted the agreement, product launch, expansion, and merger to sustain the intense competition in this market. For instance, in March 2018, Apple Inc. has acquired magazine app Texture. This acquisition is for pushing the iPhone maker to generate more revenue from online content and services. The key players profiled in the report include Samsung, Apple, Huawei, Xiaomi, OPPO, Nokia, Sony, LG, VIVO, and Google.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/smartphone-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/smartphone-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.