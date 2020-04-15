Smartphone Image Sensors Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Smartphone Image Sensor Market is segmented By Technology (CMOS, CCD), by Processing Type (2D, and 3D), by Spectrum (Visible, and Non- Visible), by Array Type (Linear, and Area), By Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial), and By Re
• The Global Smartphone Image Sensors Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Image sensors are electronic components that are used to convert images into electric signals. The sensor senses and conveys information which is helpful in forming the image.
• Currently used types of image sensors are the Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductors (CMOS) image sensors and Charge-coupled devices (CCD) image sensors. Image sensors are widely used in smartphones, digital cameras, and camcorders.
Market Dynamics
• Growing sales of smartphones, demand for high-quality cameras in smartphones, and the increasing market of multicamera smartphones are the key factors responsible for the growth of the global smartphone image sensors market.
• The global sales of smartphones are increasing at a rapid pace. The global sales value of smartphones in 2017 was USD 478.7 billion.
• The total number of smartphones sold to end-users in 2010 was 296 million units, and the figure surged to 1495 million units in 2016 which further reached a volume of 1536 million units in 2017.
• The increasing sales of smartphones globally is a crucial factor which is expected to drive the global smartphone image sensors market in the future.
• Technological advancements adopted by major smartphone companies coupled with frequent new launches of smartphones will serve as a critical opportunity for the manufacturers of smartphone image sensors.
• Reduction of time to market, price sensitivity, and high manufacturing costs are essential aspects that might hinder the growth of the global smartphone image sensors market.
• The CMOS sensors are Micro–Electro–Mechanical Systems (MEMS) based sensors and are priced at an average of USD 6.50 to USD 10.
• This price is for the base models, and then add on features incur additional high costs. Not all companies are capable of manufacturing these sensors at these costs on a broader volume scale even after compromising on a few add on attributes.
• This results in very few models being offered to the customer, and this is a crucial factor which might obstruct the growth of the global smartphone image sensors market.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global smartphone image sensors market is segmented by type of product, application, and geography.
• By technology, the market is segmented as – Complementary Metal-oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and Charge Coupled Devices (CCD). CMOS is the most commonly used technology in the designing of image sensors for smartphones.
• Though CCD type image sensors offer greater light sensitivity and better quality, CMOS sensors are more preferred due to their low power consumption and simple manufacturing process.
• The CMOS image sensors sales revenue increased from USD 10.5 billion in 2016 to USD 12.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow to USD 19 billion by the end of 2019.
• This growing demand for CMOS image sensors is anticipated to drive the CMOS image sensors as the dominant segment of the global smartphone image sensors market.
• Based on the use, the market is segmented as – primary camera, secondary camera, and multicamera smartphones. Dual Cameras have become a significant fixture on most of the smartphones being sold nowadays.
• In just 12 months, the penetration rate of dual camera phones has changed from 15% in 2016 to 42% in 2017. Almost 42% of the smartphones sold globally in 2018 had dual cameras, and this is expected to grow to 60% of the total smartphones sales by the end of 2019.
• This will serve as a critical opportunity for many OEM’s to incorporate enhanced dual camera sensors in the upcoming smartphones. Thus, the second camera segment dominates the Global Smartphone Image Sensors market.
Geographical Analysis
• The Global Smartphone Image Sensors market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia – Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).
• The Asia – Pacific region is expected to dominate the global smartphone image sensors market owing to the concentration of a large number of sensors manufacturing companies in this region.
• Companies like Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, and Toshiba are the significant manufacturers of image sensors, and they have established the Asia – Pacific region as their manufacturing base. Moreover, some smartphones being sold in the Asia – Pacific region is another attributing factor for the domination of the Asia – Pacific region. About a quarter of all the smartphone users in the world are located in China.
• Asia – Pacific region shipped 755 million smartphones in 2017 in which China alone shipped close to 454 million smartphones. In 2017 alone, the smartphone market in China accounted for USD 133.6 billion USD. Owing to the growing smartphones market in this region, the Asia – Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global smartphone image sensors market.
Competitive Trends
• The major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like New product launches and expansion of facilities to improve their competitiveness in the market.
• For instance, in January 2019, Omnivision released the new OV02K, a new video-centric, 2.9-micron 1080p image sensor that allows multicamera configured smartphones to record high-quality videos with greater sensitivity and low noise.
• It has also released a 1/3 – inch 13MP sensor for entry-level and mainstream smartphones. Moreover, in July 2018, SK Hynix has announced that the company will construct a new fabrication plant in Incheon, to respond to the growing demand and to secure a future growth engine.
The scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• Based on the technology, the market is segmented as – Complementary Metallic Oxide Semiconductor (CMOS) and Charge-coupled.
• Based on the application, the market is segmented as – primary camera, secondary camera, multi-camera smartphones.
• Based on the geography, the market is segmented into the following regions – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.
• The report profiles the following companies – OmniVision Technologies, Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics, On Semiconductors, Panasonic Corporation, ST Microelectronics, Himax Technologies, SK Hynix, Superpix micro Technologies and Toshiba.
