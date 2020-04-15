Alcoholic Beverages Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Alcoholic Beverages Market is segmented By Type (Beer, Distilled Spirits, Wine, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, On-Premises, Liquor Stores, Grocery Shops, Internet Retailing, and Supermarkets), and By Region (North America
• The Global Alcoholic Beverages Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
What does this report deliver?
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The Global alcoholic Beverages market share is divided among the top players in this market which include Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Boston Beer, Brown-Forman, Constellation Brands, Diageo, E & J Gallo, Edrington Group, Jose Cuervo, Mast-Jaegermeister, Miller Coors, Pabst Brewing, Pernod Ricard, Treasury Wine Estates and William Grant & Sons.
Growth opportunities and restraints:
• The rise in global young-adult demographic, growing expenditure on beverages coupled with high disposable income and increased consumer demand for premium/super-premium products provide excellent growth opportunities for the global alcoholic beverages market.
• However, there are some factors restraining the market such as the high cost of premium/super-premium products, restrictions on advertisements, and escalation of non-alcoholic beverages market owing to health concerns.
“Increasing Expenditure on Entertainment” – The recent trend
• Increasing social networking in youth, increasing family incomes, and ease of access to alcoholic beverages are driving the growth of the alcoholic beverages market.
• The ever-growing urban populace and rising expendable earnings in developing economies are prompting generous spending on the excitement at clubs and night parties.
• This alongside the impact of Western culture is largely profiting the alcoholic beverages market. The ubiquitous presence of Clubs, Night Bars, etc is widening the market and thus providing increased revenues.
“Restrictions on Alcoholic Advertisements” – The censorship saga
• According to a report by the World Health Organization, 3.3 million deaths are recorded every year worldwide because of the excess utilization of alcohol.
• Limitations on commercials of alcoholic beverages and limitations on alcoholic beverage makers for mark attention is affecting deals which are restraining the global alcoholic beverages market.
Segmentation Analysis
• The market is segmented based on types of drinks such as Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Others (Cider, RTD).
• Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others.
• By Type, beer is the largest segment accounting for 43% of the market by 2016.
Regional Insights:
• Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• The alcoholic beverage market in Europe is one of the largest in the world. Western Europe represented a market value of approximately 330 billion USD in 2015 and is expected to increase by 350 billion USD.
• The value of the Eastern European market amounted to approximately 84 billion USD in 2017; this is expected to rise to nearly 95 billion USD in 2020.
