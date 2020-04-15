Agrochemicals Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Agrochemicals Market is segmented By Pesticides (Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Others), Fertilizers Market (Nitrogenous, Phosphate, Potassic, Micronutrient-Based Fertilizers), Adjuvants (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants), Plant Growth
• Global Agrochemicals Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Industry Trends
• The market is growing by several factors such as increasing grain demand globally, limited natural resources, and limited land for agriculture.
• Also, usage of bio-based products and some regulatory guidelines are impacting the global agrochemicals market.
• Within the 13 billion hectares of total land worldwide, only 1.6 billion is under farmland production of which Middle East & Africa account for the most significant share of farmland.
• With growing demand for farming land, the usage of agrochemicals has skyrocketed as they help to improve yield within available resources.
• Until now, demand for grains globally has been met primarily through yield improvement.
• However, the improvement rate of yields in major grains has been slowing down and will not be sufficient to fulfill increasing demand.
• FAO estimates suggest that ~80% of crop production growth by 2050 is expected to come from higher yields and the remaining should be met by the expansion of land available for farming, which is difficult in the present scenario.
Market Segmentation
• By Additives, the market is segmented into Insecticides, Herbicides, Fungicides, Others.
• Herbicides accounts for the most significant market chunk of the global agrochemicals market share with over 40% of the total market.
• Fungicides and Insecticides follow herbicides. Herbicides are widely used in several crops such as Soybean, Cereal, Maize, and Rice.
• Fertilizers Market (Nitrogen, Phosphate, Potash, Others)
• Adjuvants (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants)
• Plant Growth Regulators (Auxins, Cytokinins, Others).
• By Crops, the market is segmented into Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamental, Grains & Cereals, Oil crops & Pulses, and Others.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, and RoW.
Market Key Companies
• Some of the major players in this market are BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, Bayer CropScience AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation and Monsanto Company.
Market Developments
• In Feb 2018, RPC Promens Montpont made enhanced containers for Agrochemicals market, integrating plastics with light weight,easy handling,better robustness and durability.
• In Oct 2017, Bayer announced to sell glufosinate-ammonium business and the related LibertyLink-0 technology and some seeds business as a strategy to concentrate on the acquired business of Monsanto.
• In May 2016, Bayer announced the acquisition of Monsanto to dominate the global Agriculture market.
Scope of the Report
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• It profiles the following companies BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions Ltd, Bayer CropScience AG, E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, FMC Corporation, Monsanto Company, Nufarm Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, Syngenta AG, The Dow Chemical Company, Yara International ASA, and The Mosaic Company.
