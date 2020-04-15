Slip Additives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Slip Additives Market is segmented by Type (Fatty Amides, Waxes & Polysiloxanes), by Carrier Resin (LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PP), by Application (Packaging, and Non-Packaging), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle Eas
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Slip Additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Slip additives offer a low-cost solution to the problem of friction in polymers. Slip additives require deficient addition levels, typically 1000 ppm, slip additives are used to reduce friction and allow ease of polymer handling and processing.
• Slip additives can be incorporated directly into the polymer during the extrusion process. All plastic films have a tendency to adhere to metal surfaces & other film surfaces which acts as a limiting factor to high-speed processing applications as packaging, handling of cinema, etc.
• The slip agents work by reducing the surface friction created between the two surfaces. The slip additive migrates to the surface as it cools, allowing a solid lubricating layer to form. The coating acts to lower the friction or adhesion between contacting surfaces.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/slip-additives-market
Market Dynamics
• Slip agents are necessary during various processes in plastics Industry such as Sheet extrusion, Profile Extrusion, Blow Moulding, Injection Moulding, Blown film, Cast Film, BOPP, BOPET. Slip additives are used extensively in the manufacture of polyolefin films.
• The use of slip additives has many benefits such as reduction in coefficient of friction of surface, ease of polymer handling and processing.
• These properties enable better processability and reduce the risk of surface defects.
• Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to drive the demand for slip additives due to growing packaging industry caused by increasing demand from end-user industries such as food and beverage, medical, electronics, etc.
• The demand for plastic films in the medical industry is growing.
• Just like bioplastics, demand for bio-based slip additives driven by environmental concerns is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Slip Additives Market is segmented by Type, carrier resin and application. By Type, slip additives market is segmented into Fatty Amides and Waxes & Polysiloxanes. The fatty amides segment is further divided into Erucamide, Oleamide, Stearamide, and Other.
• Fatty amides segment is the largest segment in Slip Additives Market. Within Fatty Amides segment Erucamide, Oleamide contributed to the significant share of the market. Fat amides segment will continue to be the considerable segment during the forecast period due to increasing use in Polyethylene film applications.
• By carrier resin, the market is segmented into LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PP, and Others (PET). LLDPE accounted for the significant share of the market since LLDPE are extensively used in packaging industry owing to more flexibility, tensile strength, and more conformability.
• Slip additives are used for LLDPE based agricultural films, stretch films, lamination, heavy duty sack, and personal care film, etc.
• By application, Slip Additives Market is segmented into Packaging & Non-packaging segment. Slip additives are widely used for packaging applications.
• Packaging segment is further divided into Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Others. Due to growing food & beverage industry in Asia, demand for food packaging is rising rapidly in the region hence the Food & beverage segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. In the Non-packaging part, Slip additives are commonly used in paints & coating.
Geographical Share
• By region, Global Slip Additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world.
• Asia-pacific accounted for the significant share of the market due to the enormous packaging industry. Packaging Industry in Asia especially China, India will continue to grow due to rising demand in Food, medical as well as electronics ap-plications. Hence Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the fore-cast period.
Competitive Landscape
• Some of the notable players in the Global Slip Additives market are Fine Organics Industries, Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, PMC Biogenix, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Lonza Group, Ampacet Corporation, BASF, now DuPont, Wacker Chemie AG, Emery Oleochemicals, and Honeywell International Inc.
• Major Companies in Slip additive market are introducing new products to serve the needs of manufacturers in the packaging industry.
• At Fakuma 2017, Dow Performance Silicones, a global business unit of DowDuPont Materials Sciences division, introduced a slip additive that provides a solution to common challenges in processing BOPP film for packaging production, surpassing standard organic slip agents regarding performance.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/slip-additives-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/slip-additives-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Slip Additives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Slip additives offer a low-cost solution to the problem of friction in polymers. Slip additives require deficient addition levels, typically 1000 ppm, slip additives are used to reduce friction and allow ease of polymer handling and processing.
• Slip additives can be incorporated directly into the polymer during the extrusion process. All plastic films have a tendency to adhere to metal surfaces & other film surfaces which acts as a limiting factor to high-speed processing applications as packaging, handling of cinema, etc.
• The slip agents work by reducing the surface friction created between the two surfaces. The slip additive migrates to the surface as it cools, allowing a solid lubricating layer to form. The coating acts to lower the friction or adhesion between contacting surfaces.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/slip-additives-market
Market Dynamics
• Slip agents are necessary during various processes in plastics Industry such as Sheet extrusion, Profile Extrusion, Blow Moulding, Injection Moulding, Blown film, Cast Film, BOPP, BOPET. Slip additives are used extensively in the manufacture of polyolefin films.
• The use of slip additives has many benefits such as reduction in coefficient of friction of surface, ease of polymer handling and processing.
• These properties enable better processability and reduce the risk of surface defects.
• Developing countries such as India, China, and Brazil are expected to drive the demand for slip additives due to growing packaging industry caused by increasing demand from end-user industries such as food and beverage, medical, electronics, etc.
• The demand for plastic films in the medical industry is growing.
• Just like bioplastics, demand for bio-based slip additives driven by environmental concerns is expected to gain traction during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis
• Global Slip Additives Market is segmented by Type, carrier resin and application. By Type, slip additives market is segmented into Fatty Amides and Waxes & Polysiloxanes. The fatty amides segment is further divided into Erucamide, Oleamide, Stearamide, and Other.
• Fatty amides segment is the largest segment in Slip Additives Market. Within Fatty Amides segment Erucamide, Oleamide contributed to the significant share of the market. Fat amides segment will continue to be the considerable segment during the forecast period due to increasing use in Polyethylene film applications.
• By carrier resin, the market is segmented into LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, PP, and Others (PET). LLDPE accounted for the significant share of the market since LLDPE are extensively used in packaging industry owing to more flexibility, tensile strength, and more conformability.
• Slip additives are used for LLDPE based agricultural films, stretch films, lamination, heavy duty sack, and personal care film, etc.
• By application, Slip Additives Market is segmented into Packaging & Non-packaging segment. Slip additives are widely used for packaging applications.
• Packaging segment is further divided into Food & Beverage, Consumer Goods, Healthcare, and Others. Due to growing food & beverage industry in Asia, demand for food packaging is rising rapidly in the region hence the Food & beverage segment is expected to be the fastest growing during the forecast period. In the Non-packaging part, Slip additives are commonly used in paints & coating.
Geographical Share
• By region, Global Slip Additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world.
• Asia-pacific accounted for the significant share of the market due to the enormous packaging industry. Packaging Industry in Asia especially China, India will continue to grow due to rising demand in Food, medical as well as electronics ap-plications. Hence Asia-pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the fore-cast period.
Competitive Landscape
• Some of the notable players in the Global Slip Additives market are Fine Organics Industries, Lubrizol Corporation, Croda International PLC, PMC Biogenix, Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Arkema SA, Lonza Group, Ampacet Corporation, BASF, now DuPont, Wacker Chemie AG, Emery Oleochemicals, and Honeywell International Inc.
• Major Companies in Slip additive market are introducing new products to serve the needs of manufacturers in the packaging industry.
• At Fakuma 2017, Dow Performance Silicones, a global business unit of DowDuPont Materials Sciences division, introduced a slip additive that provides a solution to common challenges in processing BOPP film for packaging production, surpassing standard organic slip agents regarding performance.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/slip-additives-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/slip-additives-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.