Agricultural Testing Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Agricultural Testing Market is segmented By Type (Bio Solids, Soil, Water, Seed, Other Testing), By Applications (Contaminants, Quality Assurance), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share,
• Global Agricultural Testing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
What is agricultural Testing?
• It involves a set of soil analytics like Soil Fertility analysis, Soil Texture, and True Bulk Density in sync with customer needs. It puts out useful results in terms of how much fertilization the soil needs, how much moisture etc.
Market Segmentation
The Agricultural testing Market report is segmented-
Based on samples
• Water testing, Soil testing, Seed testing, Bio-solids testing, and others.
• Soil Testing occupies the largest market segment in agricultural testing market size followed by Water Testing.
Based on applications
• Contaminants (Toxins, Chemical Residues, Pathogens, Others) and Quality Assurance (Chemical, Physical).
Based on Geography
• North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.
• North America dominates the market followed by Europe.
• Due to high growth and industrialized agriculture sector, United States is the largest market for agricultural testing, both regionally and globally.
• Canada comes second in terms of agricultural testing market share within North America.
• Due to increasing awareness of the benefits of testing, India and China are going to emerge as major market countries in Asia Pacific Market.
• Brazil and Argentina will drive the agricultural testing market size in South America.
Market Key Players
• The report profiles companies and agricultural testing laboratories like Eurofins Scientific, R J Hill Laboratories Ltd, Agilent Technologies, Inc, SCS Global Services, Bureau Veritas S.A, ALS Limited, EXOVA, TUV Nord Group, Apal Agricultural Laboratory, Intertek Group Plc, BioControl Systems Inc, BioMerieux SA, Idexx Laboratories, 3M Company, Charm Sciences Inc, Neogen Corporation and Biolumix.
Market Growth and Restraint factors
• Regulations and legalization related to environmental protection
• Productivity of agriculture
• Rising concern over food safety
• Sustainable practices
• Growing food trade and agricultural exports.
• Sample testing and Soil Testing is growing in major agricultural countries to export growth of commodities.
• Increasing demand from agriculturally dominated nations like India, China and Brazil, Technological advancements like improved agricultural testing equipment and machinery are expected to provide future growth opportunities.
• However, certain factors like time consumption in preparing sample for testing and cost associated with operations restrain the market growth.
What else does this report cover?
• This report covers factors impacting the market, market data, Porter 5 Forces, agricultural testing market share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
