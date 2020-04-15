Agricultural Fumigants Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is segmented By Form(Gaseous, Solid, Liquid), By Type(1,3-Dichloropropene, Metam Sodium, Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Chloropicrin, Others), By Function(Fungicides, Insecticides, Nematicides, Herbicides), By Crops(Turf a
Market Overview
• Global Agricultural Fumigants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2019-2026)
Market Dynamics
• The vulnerability of crops to various diseases, pests, unfamiliar weather conditions is raising the demand for fumigants. Fumigants help crops withstand pre and post-harvest threats.
• Fumigants are insecticides in the form of gas that kill adult insects that live outside grains.
• They also do away with the eggs, larvae, and pupae that enter the grain. Fumigants must be used only in receptacles that do not allow the gas to escape.
• Studies reveal that approximately 14-31% of the total production is lost by the time it reaches the end users.
• Hence, the post-harvest losses can be considered as the driving factor for the global agricultural fumigants market.
• The market is driven by several growth factors such as growing agricultural production, increasing concerns over Post-Harvest Loss, high product efficiency, changing farming practices and better storage technology.
• However, certain constraints are restricting market growth such as product application issues, residue accumulation, and environmental & regulatory constraint.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on type: 1, 3-Dichloropropene, Chloropicrin, Methyl Bromide, Phosphine, Metam Sodium, and Other Agricultural Fumigants.
• Methyl bromide has occupied the largest market share due to vast application spectrum across stored product pest management as well as a pre-plant soil fumigant.
• However, Phosphine agricultural fumigant market share is anticipated to witness maximum growth by 2026. The reason for this is that it leaves minimal residue and is increasingly accepted in the industry.
• Based on Application, the market consists of two segments namely Soil and Warehouse.
• The Warehouse segment holds a majority of the demand.
• Soil fumigation helps in weed control and the elimination of parasitic attacks by nematodes.
• Warehouse fumigation involves in the application of fumigants in storage structures like silos warehouses, flour mills ship holds, railcars etc.
• Warehouses occupy the major share taking 66% of the total market.
• Based on Crops namely Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & grains, and Oilseeds & Pulses.
• Based on the function, the market has the following categories: Fungicide, herbicide, insecticide, and nematicide.
• The global fumigants market is segmented by form-Solid, Liquid and Gas. Out of the three, the liquid form has the largest market share followed by gaseous form due to its safe application and large usage for several kinds of agricultural commodities.
• But due to the ability of gaseous agricultural fumigants to reach insects in stored grains and on soil and crops in isolated places, the market size is expected to grow in future years.
Geographical Analysis
The report segments the geographies by region which include,
• North America
• South America
• Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• The Middle East & Africa
Scope of the report
• This report covers factors that impact the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies including Dow Chemical Company, BASF SE, ADAMA Agricultural Solution Ltd., DuPont De Nemours & Company, Syngenta AG, FMC Corporation, Reddick Fumigants, LLC, America Inc., Ikeda Kogyo Co., Ltd., UPL Group, Fumigation Services, VFC, Cytec Solvay Group, Trical, Inc., TriEst Ag Group, Inc., Lanxess, Isagro, Industrial Fumigation Compay, AMVAC.
