Age Related Macular Degeneration Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Age-Related Macular Degeneration Market is segmented by By Age Group(Child, Adult, Senior), By Gender(Male, Female), By Study Phases(Early Phase, Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), By Study Type(Interventional, Observational), By Drug Type(Lucent
• The global age-related macular degeneration market is estimated to reach a market value of USD XX million by 2025 from an initial market value of USD 6,945.37 million in 2017 and grow at a CAGR of 8.12% in the forecasted period 2019-2026.
• There were around 2 million people in the United States in 2017 suffering from AMD with a number of patients growing at a CAGR of 1.8% in the forecast period. It is approximated that more than 90% of patients are suffering from dry AMD market and the rest 10% from wet AMD.
Market Growth
• Growing age-related eye diseases across the world, growing aged population, advancements in technology and reimbursement benefits for treatment are the major factors driving the growth of this market.
• Introduction of new drugs for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration is also helpful in the growth of the market. Availability of alternative treatment options, the high cost of treatments are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.
• Increasing focus and spending by companies on R & D and development of new drugs will boost the growth of the market.
Market Segmentation
• The age related macular degeneration market is segmented by clinical trials, by drug type, by disease type, and by geography. Majority of the clinical trials are happening in the United States, followed by China, Germany, Canada, France, and Australia.
• By Drug Type, Lucentis, Eylea, and Avastin accounted for more than 99% of the market share with rest all others accounting for less than 1% in 2017. It is estimated that sales of drugs from Lucentis and Eylea pegged at around 5 billion in 2016.
• By geography, North America had the largest market share in 2017 and is estimated to dominate the market by the end of the forecast period 2025.
Scope of the Report
By drug type
• Lucentis
• Eylea
• Avastin
• Others
By Disease type
• Dry AMD
• Wet AMD
Market key Players
• The global age-related macular degeneration market is highly consolidated with four companies accounting for majority of the market share. There is huge competition within the industry with companies focusing on development of new drugs. Partnerships and investments in R&D are the key strategies followed by major companies in the industry
• Some of the major companies in global age related macular degeneration market include
• Novartis
• Roche
• Bayer
