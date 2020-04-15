Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market is segmented By Product (Blocks, Panels, Glue and Mortar, Lintels, AAC Tools), and By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• Africa autoclaved aerated Concrete Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• AAC has several advantages over other building materials. Some of them are:
• High strength,
• thermal Insulation,
• environment-friendly/go-green nature,
• sound-proof,
• energy efficient,
• pest resistant,
• fire resistant,
• water barrier, and
• Cost-effective
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/africa-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market
Market Segmentation
• The Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market report is segmented-
• By Product into Blocks, Panels (Wall Panel, Floor Panel, Roof Panel, and Cladding Panel), Glue and Mortar, Lintels, and AAC Tools.
• By End-User, the market consists of three segments namely Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and Other African Countries.
Market Trends
• AAC blocks segment is the most significant part of African autoclaved aerated concrete market share.
• The reasons for this are their high strength to weight ratio, stability to variations in temperature and humidity, low thermal conductivity, and resistance to fire.
• Based on End-user, Residential Construction is the largest market segment.
• As AAC is cost-effective, it reduces the building cost and improves quality of residential buildings.
• Besides, the rising demand for green and soundproof residential buildings leads to increase in demand for Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in residential buildings.
• The competitive scenario of the Aerated Concrete Market
• Some active players of Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market are AAC-Africa, Litestone Group, AAC Mining Executors Group, UltraTech Cement Ltd, and AKG Gazbeton.
Recent developments in this market
• In July 2016, UltraTech Cement partnered with Jaypee Group to acquire its cement assets worth INR 161.89 billion.
• In August 2016, Tarmac acquired 11 ready-mix concrete sites from Breedon Aggregates and Hope Construction Materials based out in the United Kingdom.
Market growth
• AAC’s advantages in construction are its quick and easy installation. The material can be routed, sanded and cut to size on site using standard carbon tip band saws, hand saws, and drills.
• AAC has the potential to avert 200mn tonnes of CO2 emissions, saving 20 billion every year.
• The demand from end-user industries such as residential, commercial and industrial is increasing thereby boosting the growth of Africa autoclaved aerated concrete market size.
• The growth factors for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete panels segment are high flexibility and low-cost building solutions.
Features of this research report
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like AAC-Africa, Litestone Group, AAC Mining Executors Group, UltraTech Cement Ltd, AKG Gazbeton, Eastland Building Materials Co, SKT Machinery Co. Ltd, Italcementi, Tarmac, and Pravin Buildtech Pvt. Ltd
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/africa-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/africa-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• Africa autoclaved aerated Concrete Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• AAC has several advantages over other building materials. Some of them are:
• High strength,
• thermal Insulation,
• environment-friendly/go-green nature,
• sound-proof,
• energy efficient,
• pest resistant,
• fire resistant,
• water barrier, and
• Cost-effective
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/africa-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market
Market Segmentation
• The Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete market report is segmented-
• By Product into Blocks, Panels (Wall Panel, Floor Panel, Roof Panel, and Cladding Panel), Glue and Mortar, Lintels, and AAC Tools.
• By End-User, the market consists of three segments namely Residential, Commercial, and Industrial.
• Geographically, the market is segmented into South Africa, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Namibia, and Other African Countries.
Market Trends
• AAC blocks segment is the most significant part of African autoclaved aerated concrete market share.
• The reasons for this are their high strength to weight ratio, stability to variations in temperature and humidity, low thermal conductivity, and resistance to fire.
• Based on End-user, Residential Construction is the largest market segment.
• As AAC is cost-effective, it reduces the building cost and improves quality of residential buildings.
• Besides, the rising demand for green and soundproof residential buildings leads to increase in demand for Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete in residential buildings.
• The competitive scenario of the Aerated Concrete Market
• Some active players of Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market are AAC-Africa, Litestone Group, AAC Mining Executors Group, UltraTech Cement Ltd, and AKG Gazbeton.
Recent developments in this market
• In July 2016, UltraTech Cement partnered with Jaypee Group to acquire its cement assets worth INR 161.89 billion.
• In August 2016, Tarmac acquired 11 ready-mix concrete sites from Breedon Aggregates and Hope Construction Materials based out in the United Kingdom.
Market growth
• AAC’s advantages in construction are its quick and easy installation. The material can be routed, sanded and cut to size on site using standard carbon tip band saws, hand saws, and drills.
• AAC has the potential to avert 200mn tonnes of CO2 emissions, saving 20 billion every year.
• The demand from end-user industries such as residential, commercial and industrial is increasing thereby boosting the growth of Africa autoclaved aerated concrete market size.
• The growth factors for Autoclaved Aerated Concrete panels segment are high flexibility and low-cost building solutions.
Features of this research report
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Africa Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like AAC-Africa, Litestone Group, AAC Mining Executors Group, UltraTech Cement Ltd, AKG Gazbeton, Eastland Building Materials Co, SKT Machinery Co. Ltd, Italcementi, Tarmac, and Pravin Buildtech Pvt. Ltd
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/africa-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/africa-autoclaved-aerated-concrete-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.