Aerosol Paints Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Aerosol Paints Market is segmented By technology (Water-Borne, Solvent-Borne, Others), By Demand-side dynamics (Construction, Automotive Industry, Wood and Furniture, Food Industry, Household Industry, Others), By raw material (Epoxy, Alkyd, Acryli
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
• Aerosols are solid particles or fine liquid droplets that remain suspended in the air as smoke or fog.
• These non-gaseous bits are having sizes ranging from 0.001 to 100 microns and are produced from artificial and natural sources.
• They find applications in instruments used for calibrating sensors for smoke, fire, air, etc.
• Aerosols are also used in medical care in the form of pain relief sprays and respiratory treatments.
• Usage of this as a method of paint application gives way to aerosol paints.
• Aerosol paints also known as spray paints.
• The Global Aerosol Paints Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aerosol-paints-market
What are the application segments of aerosol paints Market?
• They are sealed in a pressurized container and released in an aerosol spray when depressing a valve button.
• Unlike other traditional paints, these paints give a smooth and even coat.
• They are also of more quality, faster, easy to use, fast drying and give better finishes.
• They are mainly used when finishing or remodeling components especially automotive ones.
• Attractive interior and architectural designs also draw applications from aerosol paints.
• Aerosol paint is a growing market which is impacted by many factors but faces certain drawbacks like Stringent VOC Emission laws which act as path blocks for the growth of this market.
• Competition in this market mostly depends on the price and packaging rather than on product differentiation.
• Aerosols hold essential uses like making artificial rain by cloud precipitation and finishing paint coatings.
Market Growth
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• The United States is one of the largest consumers of aerosol paints owing to increasing construction and automotive applications.
• The report profiles companies including AkzoNobel N.V., Crabtree & Evelyn, Ltd., Henkel AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, C. Johnson & Son, Inc, Sherwin-Williams Company, Thymes, LLC and Unilever PLC.
Market Forecast, by product and consumer end
• Aerosol Paints Market is segmented based on Technology into water-borne, solvent-borne and others.
• By End-User, the market is segmented into Construction, Automotive Industry, Wood and Furniture, Food Industry, Household Industry, and Others.
• Increase in the manufacture of vehicles with advanced materials has increased the need for more paint refinishing to provide further life.
• This majorly contributes to the growth of this market.
• Owing to its economic and quality advantages, various architectural applications now use aerosol paints too.
• North America is one market where architectural applications for aerosol paints are on the rise.
• This is because of increasing R&D to produce low cost and less VOC producing paints which drive the market demand.
• By Raw Materials, it is segmented into Epoxy, Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Metal/Metal filled, and Others.
• Further, the market is segmented based on Applications such as Industrial Coatings, Architectural Coatings, Speciality Coatings, and Others.
What’s trending in the aerosol paints market?
• In India, nearly 70% of paint demand is from the decorative segment, and automotive segment accounts for 66% of industrial paint consumption.
• The VOCs are primary components of asthma-inducing smog.
• The U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has implemented a national rule to reduce the ozone-forming potential of VOC emissions from aerosol paints and coatings used.
Industry insights and key takeaways
• In Mar 2008, the rule came into effect that states reactivity limits for 36 different aerosol coating categories which are similar as developed and implemented by CARB (California Air Resources Board) in its California state-wide rule.
• Since the mid-1980s, the aerosol paints industry has faced sales restrictions on aerosol paints and coating products imposed by local and state municipalities.
• Aerosol paints processors, can-filling operations, packaging services, and wholesale distributors are affected by these regulations.
• In the period 2007-2012, the total VOC emissions had a downward trend which was caused by the application of products with the lower content of VOC, e.g. of water-based paints or aerosol coatings.
• As a concern, the legislative regulation limited the content of solvents in the products supplied to the market.
• Due to some amendments proposed to Aerosol paints, the volume of colors may be exempted by limiting the total mass of VOC (tons per year).
• These have resulted in an equivalent VOC emissions reduction of about 3.7 tons per day from Jan 2017.
• So, the VOC emission rules, implementations, and limitations on sales of Aerosol Paints and Coating products have resulted in a decrease in Aerosol Paints market globally.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/aerosol-paints-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/aerosol-paints-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Air Purifier Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.
• Aerosols are solid particles or fine liquid droplets that remain suspended in the air as smoke or fog.
• These non-gaseous bits are having sizes ranging from 0.001 to 100 microns and are produced from artificial and natural sources.
• They find applications in instruments used for calibrating sensors for smoke, fire, air, etc.
• Aerosols are also used in medical care in the form of pain relief sprays and respiratory treatments.
• Usage of this as a method of paint application gives way to aerosol paints.
• Aerosol paints also known as spray paints.
• The Global Aerosol Paints Market was valued at USD xx million in 2018.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aerosol-paints-market
What are the application segments of aerosol paints Market?
• They are sealed in a pressurized container and released in an aerosol spray when depressing a valve button.
• Unlike other traditional paints, these paints give a smooth and even coat.
• They are also of more quality, faster, easy to use, fast drying and give better finishes.
• They are mainly used when finishing or remodeling components especially automotive ones.
• Attractive interior and architectural designs also draw applications from aerosol paints.
• Aerosol paint is a growing market which is impacted by many factors but faces certain drawbacks like Stringent VOC Emission laws which act as path blocks for the growth of this market.
• Competition in this market mostly depends on the price and packaging rather than on product differentiation.
• Aerosols hold essential uses like making artificial rain by cloud precipitation and finishing paint coatings.
Market Growth
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• The United States is one of the largest consumers of aerosol paints owing to increasing construction and automotive applications.
• The report profiles companies including AkzoNobel N.V., Crabtree & Evelyn, Ltd., Henkel AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Proctor & Gamble, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, C. Johnson & Son, Inc, Sherwin-Williams Company, Thymes, LLC and Unilever PLC.
Market Forecast, by product and consumer end
• Aerosol Paints Market is segmented based on Technology into water-borne, solvent-borne and others.
• By End-User, the market is segmented into Construction, Automotive Industry, Wood and Furniture, Food Industry, Household Industry, and Others.
• Increase in the manufacture of vehicles with advanced materials has increased the need for more paint refinishing to provide further life.
• This majorly contributes to the growth of this market.
• Owing to its economic and quality advantages, various architectural applications now use aerosol paints too.
• North America is one market where architectural applications for aerosol paints are on the rise.
• This is because of increasing R&D to produce low cost and less VOC producing paints which drive the market demand.
• By Raw Materials, it is segmented into Epoxy, Alkyd, Acrylic, Polyurethane, Metal/Metal filled, and Others.
• Further, the market is segmented based on Applications such as Industrial Coatings, Architectural Coatings, Speciality Coatings, and Others.
What’s trending in the aerosol paints market?
• In India, nearly 70% of paint demand is from the decorative segment, and automotive segment accounts for 66% of industrial paint consumption.
• The VOCs are primary components of asthma-inducing smog.
• The U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has implemented a national rule to reduce the ozone-forming potential of VOC emissions from aerosol paints and coatings used.
Industry insights and key takeaways
• In Mar 2008, the rule came into effect that states reactivity limits for 36 different aerosol coating categories which are similar as developed and implemented by CARB (California Air Resources Board) in its California state-wide rule.
• Since the mid-1980s, the aerosol paints industry has faced sales restrictions on aerosol paints and coating products imposed by local and state municipalities.
• Aerosol paints processors, can-filling operations, packaging services, and wholesale distributors are affected by these regulations.
• In the period 2007-2012, the total VOC emissions had a downward trend which was caused by the application of products with the lower content of VOC, e.g. of water-based paints or aerosol coatings.
• As a concern, the legislative regulation limited the content of solvents in the products supplied to the market.
• Due to some amendments proposed to Aerosol paints, the volume of colors may be exempted by limiting the total mass of VOC (tons per year).
• These have resulted in an equivalent VOC emissions reduction of about 3.7 tons per day from Jan 2017.
• So, the VOC emission rules, implementations, and limitations on sales of Aerosol Paints and Coating products have resulted in a decrease in Aerosol Paints market globally.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/aerosol-paints-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/aerosol-paints-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.