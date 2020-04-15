Advanced Materials Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Advanced Materials Market is Segmented By Type (Ceramic Glass, Composites, Fibres, Nano Materials, Resins & Polymers, Others), By End-Use Industry (Aerospace & Defense, Building & Construction, Healthcare & Medical, Oil & Gas and Energy, Transportation)
• Global Advanced Materials Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
Market Growth
• Improved performance and superior properties like exceptional strength and high endurance to tolerate fatigue are encouraging consumers to choose advanced materials over conventional materials.
• Reduced costs and increased profitability, Increased customer satisfaction and loyalty, Regulatory compliance and sustainability are some of the advantages of Advanced Materials that are driving its global market.
• 3M Company, Dow Chemical, Huntsman Corp, Materion Advanced material group, Rayonier Advanced Materials are some of the major companies in North America, contributing to the overall growth of the industry.
Market Segmentation
• The market is segmented based on end-users into Aerospace & Defence, Building & Construction, Healthcare & Medical, Oil & Gas and Energy, Transportation and others.
• In this report, the Global Advanced Materials market is segmented by region into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
• The global market is majorly occupied by North America with a market share of approximately 28%, followed by Europe with a market share of approximately 25%.
• Huge investment in research and development of industries such as automotive, healthcare, transportation and energy is helping the growth of advanced materials market in these regions.
Scope of the report
• This report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like 3M Co., The DOW Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel Expancel, BASF, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Teijin Limited, Owens Corning, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Toray Industries and Huntsman Corporation.
