Adjuvants Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Adjuvants Market is Segmented By Additive (Activator Adjuvants, Utility Adjuvants), By Application (Insecticides, Fungicides, Herbicide, Others), By Crop (Adjuvants-Crops, Grains & Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables, Others), and By Region (North America
• Global Adjuvants Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 % during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• The report covers factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• The report profiles companies like Adjuvant Plus Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Brandt Consolidated Inc., Clariant International Ltd, Croda International PLC, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG, Garrco Products Inc., Helena Chemical Company, Huntsman International LLC., Interagro (Uk) Ltd, Lamberti SPA, Nufarm Limited, Solvay SA, Tanatex Chemicals B.V., Wilbur-Ellis Holdings, Inc. and Winfield Solutions, Llc.
Impacting Factors of adjuvants Market
• The market is affected by several factors such as growing demand for agrochemicals, increasing precision farming, increasing pressure on global food production, and the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices and advanced technologies.
Segmentation Analysis
• Adjuvants market is segmented on Additives such as Activator Adjuvants (Surfactants, Oil Adjuvants), Utility Adjuvants (Compatibility Agents, Buffers/Acidifiers, Antifoam Agents, Water Conditioners, Drift Control Agents) and Others.
• Based on applications, the market is segmented into Herbicides, Insecticides, Fungicide, and Others.
• Based on crop type, the market is segmented into Grains & Cereals, Fruits & Vegetables and Others.
• The report segments the geographies by region, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Geographically Analysis
• Geographically, North America dominates the Adjuvants Market accounting for the largest market share in 2015.
• It has the highest rate of adoption of new technologies to increase farm operation efficiency and to minimize the cost of operations.
• Government initiatives such as subsidies and incentive schemes, a rise in awareness regarding the benefits of agrochemicals, an increase in farm expenditure have led to the use of adjuvants in the agricultural sector on a large scale.
