Adhesives and Sealants Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Adhesives and Sealants Market is segmented By Adhesive Type (Water Based, Solvent Based, Hot Melt, Pressure Sensitive, Others), By Sealant Type (One-component sealants, Two-component sealants, Sealant Tapes), By Application (Paperboard & packaging,
• Adhesives and Sealants Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• An Adhesive is a chemical that is used to bind two different surfaces whereas a Sealant is used to stop fluid leakage. These are put together in one industry but differ based on their performance and functions.
• Adhesives have high holding strength whereas sealants have low power and greater flexibility that is to used fill gaps and resist relative movement of substrates.
Industry Overview
• This report covers factors and trends impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and Company Profiles.
• The report profiles companies which occupy a considerable share of global adhesives & sealants market share including 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Huntsman, Avery Dennison, Sika AG, Dow Corning Corp., MACtac, Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc. and RPM International Inc.
Market Segmentation
• The Adhesives & Sealants market can be segmented on applications like paperboard & packaging, building & construction, woodworking & joiner, transportation, footwear & leather, medical and others.
• Packaging accounts for the largest share regarding adhesives & sealants market share. Both adhesives & sealants are used for customized packaging that is suitable for various requirements and products.
• Adhesives & Sealants Market is segmented based on adhesive Types such as water-based, solvent-based, Hot melt, pressure-sensitive, and Others.
• Further, the market is segmented based on the sealant type such as One-component sealants, Two-component sealants, and Sealant tapes. The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW.
Market Growth – by product
• Bags
• Carton Side Seam & Closures
• Cigarettes and Filters
• Composite Containers and Tubes
• Corrugated Board
• Cups
• Disposables (Non-wovens)
• Envelopes
• Film: Foil Laminates
• Flexible Packaging
• Labels/Signs/Decals
• Remoistenable Products
• Specialty Packaging
