Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Therapeutics Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Acute Myeloid Leukaemia Therapeutics Market is segmented By Pipeline drugs (Bosutinib, Vidaza, Vosaroxin, Omapro, Quizartinib, Dacogen, Metabolic inhibitors), By Chemotherapy Drugs (Cytarabine, Clolar, Gleevac, Sprycel, Fludara, Oncaspar, Nelarabin
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 13.5 % during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood cancer occur in cells that turn into white blood cells. Acute myeloid leukemia starts in the bone marrow. Intrathecal chemotherapy is used to treat adult AML that spreads to the brain and spinal cord.
• Arsenic trioxide and all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) are anticancer drugs that kill the leukemia cells. These drugs are used in the treatment of a subtype of AML called acute promyelocytic leukemia.
• Monoclonal antibody therapy is one type of targeted therapy, which are pipeline product for the treatment of adult AML. Monoclonal antibodies can identify substances on cancer cells or normal substances that may help cancer cells grow. These antibodies attach to the substances and kill the cancer cells, block their growth, or keep them from spreading.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market
Market Dynamics
• The increasing prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is one of the factor fueling the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market.
• For instance, according to American Cancer Society, in 2018, about 21,450 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the U.S.
• According to American Cancer Society, in 2018, about 10,920 deaths from acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
• In the U.S AML is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. AML accounts for only about 1% of all cancers. Also,a according to Cancer Research UK, there are around 3,100 new acute myeloid leukaemia cases in the UK every year. Moreover, according to the Cancer Research UK, acute myeloid leukaemia accounts for less than 1% of all new cancer cases in UK.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on chemotherapy drugs the global market for acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics is broadly segmented as by cytarabine, clolar, gleevac, sprycel, fludara, oncaspar, nelarabine, and treanda.
• Currently cytarabine acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the increasing regulatory approval for cytarabine as a combination drug.
• For instance, in November 2018, Pfizer, have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Daurismo (glasdegib) tablets to be used in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC), a type of chemotherapy, for the treatment of newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults who are 75 years of age or older or who have other chronic health conditions or diseases (comorbidities) that may preclude the use of intensive chemotherapy.
• In November 2018, AbbVie, have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for VENCLEXTA (venetoclax tablets) in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) for the treatment of newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults who are age 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.
Geographical Share
• The global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
• North America is dominating the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market, due to the increasing regulatory approval for acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics.
• For instance, in November 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved XOSPATA (generic name: gilteritinib) for the treatment of adult patients who have relapsed or refractory (resistant to treatment) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). XOSPATA is an oral therapy and the first and only FLT3-targeting therapy to be approved.
• In April 2017, Novartis, have received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Rydapt (midostaurin, formerly PKC412) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Competitive Trends
• The increasing regulatory approval is one of the key factor driving the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market.
• For instance, in August 2017, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Vyxeos. Vyxeos is to treats adults with two types of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), newly diagnosed therapy-related AML (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC). Vyxeos is a fixed-combination of chemotherapy drugs daunorubicin and cytarabine.
• In August 2017, Celgene Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have received approval for IDHIFA (enasidenib) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML (R/R AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2). IDHIFA, is an oral targeted inhibitor of the IDH2 enzyme.
• The major players include Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd, Clavis Pharma, Cephalon Inc, Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Genzyme Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, and Roche.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of over 13.5 % during the forecast period (2019-2026)
• Acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is a type of blood cancer occur in cells that turn into white blood cells. Acute myeloid leukemia starts in the bone marrow. Intrathecal chemotherapy is used to treat adult AML that spreads to the brain and spinal cord.
• Arsenic trioxide and all-trans retinoic acid (ATRA) are anticancer drugs that kill the leukemia cells. These drugs are used in the treatment of a subtype of AML called acute promyelocytic leukemia.
• Monoclonal antibody therapy is one type of targeted therapy, which are pipeline product for the treatment of adult AML. Monoclonal antibodies can identify substances on cancer cells or normal substances that may help cancer cells grow. These antibodies attach to the substances and kill the cancer cells, block their growth, or keep them from spreading.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market
Market Dynamics
• The increasing prevalence of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) is one of the factor fueling the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market.
• For instance, according to American Cancer Society, in 2018, about 21,450 new cases of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in the U.S.
• According to American Cancer Society, in 2018, about 10,920 deaths from acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
• In the U.S AML is one of the most common types of leukemia in adults. AML accounts for only about 1% of all cancers. Also,a according to Cancer Research UK, there are around 3,100 new acute myeloid leukaemia cases in the UK every year. Moreover, according to the Cancer Research UK, acute myeloid leukaemia accounts for less than 1% of all new cancer cases in UK.
Market Segmentation Analysis
• Based on chemotherapy drugs the global market for acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics is broadly segmented as by cytarabine, clolar, gleevac, sprycel, fludara, oncaspar, nelarabine, and treanda.
• Currently cytarabine acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics is the dominant segment and it accounts for approximately XX% of the market, due to the increasing regulatory approval for cytarabine as a combination drug.
• For instance, in November 2018, Pfizer, have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Daurismo (glasdegib) tablets to be used in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC), a type of chemotherapy, for the treatment of newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults who are 75 years of age or older or who have other chronic health conditions or diseases (comorbidities) that may preclude the use of intensive chemotherapy.
• In November 2018, AbbVie, have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for VENCLEXTA (venetoclax tablets) in combination with azacitidine, or decitabine, or low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) for the treatment of newly-diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in adults who are age 75 years or older, or who have comorbidities that preclude use of intensive induction chemotherapy.
Geographical Share
• The global Acute Myeloid Leukemia Therapeutics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East and Africa.
• North America is dominating the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market, due to the increasing regulatory approval for acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics.
• For instance, in November 2018, Astellas Pharma Inc. have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved XOSPATA (generic name: gilteritinib) for the treatment of adult patients who have relapsed or refractory (resistant to treatment) Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML). XOSPATA is an oral therapy and the first and only FLT3-targeting therapy to be approved.
• In April 2017, Novartis, have received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for Rydapt (midostaurin, formerly PKC412) for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
Competitive Trends
• The increasing regulatory approval is one of the key factor driving the global acute myeloid leukemia therapeutics market.
• For instance, in August 2017, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, have received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Vyxeos. Vyxeos is to treats adults with two types of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), newly diagnosed therapy-related AML (t-AML) or AML with myelodysplasia-related changes (AML-MRC). Vyxeos is a fixed-combination of chemotherapy drugs daunorubicin and cytarabine.
• In August 2017, Celgene Corporation and Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. have received approval for IDHIFA (enasidenib) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory AML (R/R AML) with an isocitrate dehydrogenase-2 (IDH2). IDHIFA, is an oral targeted inhibitor of the IDH2 enzyme.
• The major players include Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Celgene Corporation, Eisai Co. Ltd, Clavis Pharma, Cephalon Inc, Ambit Biosciences Corporation, Genzyme Corporation, Bristol Myers Squibb, Johnson and Johnson, Pfizer, Novartis, and Roche.
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/acute-myeloid-leukaemia-therapeutics-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.