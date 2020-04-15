Scopolamine Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Scopolamine Market is Segmented By Dosage form (Tablets, Syrups, Patches, Injections, Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Online pharmacies, Others), and By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pa
• The Global Scopolamine Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Scopolamine is also known as Hyoscine, a prescription drug used to treat motion sickness, postoperative nausea, and vomiting and to decrease saliva during surgeries.
• It can also be used in treating problems related to gastrointestinal and urinary tracts such as spastic muscle states, diverticulitis, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), Parkinson’s disease, etc., and this is prescribed to relieve from depression, asthma, and others.
• Scopolamine works on the central nervous system (CNS) for around 8 hours to calm the muscles in the stomach and intestines. World Health Organization model lists scopolamine as essential medicine with the most effective and safe for the health system.
• Scopolamine is an alkaloid drug retrieved from plants of the nightshade family. Scopolamine is derived from one of the plant name ‘Scopolia’ which belongs to the nightshade family.
Market Trends
• Major factors driving the global scopolamine market are casual lifestyles and food habits, which effects digestive system as well as gastrointestinal system, scopolamine is used to treat acute vertigo, increase in the prevalence of dizziness also helps in market growth, and even psychological stress is considered to one of the significant contributor to motion sickness.
• This psychological stress has an impact on intestinal motility, intestinal sensitivity, and others.
• According to Ator GA. Vertigo—Evaluation, and Treatment in the Elderly, 2014, around 80% of people aged 65 and above experience dizziness and vertigo, further the number of patients are expected to increase by 1.2x times by 2025.
• According to a survey conducted by Buscopan IBS Relief in 2016 stress is the leading cause for six out of ten people suffering from gastrointestinal pain.
• According to drug usage statistics, the United States, the cost of this drug was decreased to 33 in 2016 from 38 in 2014.
• Significant factors that hinder the growth of global scopolamine market are various side-effects related to the usage of these drugs like drowsiness, Blurred vision, dilated pupils, dry mouth and others.
• In May 2015, according to the survey conducted by Baxter International Inc., in five post-operative nausea and vomiting clinical studies, the most commonly reported adverse events were dry mouth (29%) and dizziness (12%).
• Other than side effects, there were many negatives that hinder the growth such as drugs being used for robberies.
• Besides robbery, Scopolamine drug is also used for kidnapping and sexual assault. Hyoscine can make a person unconscious for 24 hours.
• Unofficial estimates put the number of annual hyoscine incidents in Colombia at approximately 50,000.
Segmentation Analysis
• Based on dosage type, scopolamine is segmented into tablets, syrups, injections, patches, and others. Tablets dosage form dosage form to hold the significant market share for the year 2018, followed by pieces being the next most dominant market in global scopolamine Market.
• Scopolamine comes as 0.4 milligrams (mg) tablet, these are taken usually 0.4 to 0.8 mg every eight hours or as a patch which delivers 1mg scopolamine which can be applied behind the ear.
• These patches are valid for up to three days.
• Tablets are mostly preferred for children below 12 years as patches can cause irritation and rashes to them. Thus they are not preferred.
Geographical Share
• By geography, North America occupies significant share in global scopolamine market in the year 2018 followed by Europe. However, Europe is projected to be the most dominant market in the forecast period, with the market growing by 2.4x time for the period 2019-2026 global scopolamine market.
• In 2016, according to Drug Usage Statistics, United States scopolamine drug prescription was increased from 184,839 in 2014 to 322,194 in 2016.
Competitors Landscape
• Significant players in global scopolamine market are Perrigo Company Plc. Novartis AG, Baxter International Inc. Alkaloids of Australia, GlaxoSmithKline Plc. Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Myungmoon Pharma Co. LTD., Fine Chemical Corporation, Centroflora-Cms, Alchem International, Phytex Australia, and others
• For instance, in July 2017, Perrigo Company Plc. Developed a scopolamine 1.5 mg transdermal system patch with its co-development partner Aveva Drug Delivery Systems, Inc.,
• In 2015, Caleb Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired the first matrix-type transdermal patch in the world named as Ariel TDDS (Transdermal Drug Delivery System) each piece is incorporated with 1.5mg of scopolamine.
