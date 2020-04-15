Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is segmented By Type (Solvent-Based, Water-Based,Radiation, Hot Melt), By Resin (Silicones, Acrylics, Elastomers, Others), By Application (Tapes, Labels, Graphics, Others), By End-User (Packaging, Automotive & Tr
• The Global Pressure Sensitive Adhesives Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSAs) are adhesives which stick to different substrates easily due to the polar attraction to the surface of a substrate.
Market Dynamics
• The pressure sensitive adhesives market is mainly driven by increasing developments in low-cost, flexible packaging, and growing demand from the automotive industry. The use of adhesives is increasing in the production of automotive components for flexibility.
• Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) is a suitable replacement for fasteners and can be used effectively where increased strength and flexibility.
• The growing demand for light-weight and fuel-efficient vehicles is forcing manufacturers to look out for extensive weight saving options, hence leading to an increase in demand for PSA.
• However, stringent environmental regulations regarding VOC emissions and fluctuations in prices of raw material are some of the significant vital restraints hampering the market growth globally.
Market Segmentation
• The global pressure sensitive adhesives market is segmented based by type, resin, application, and end-user.
• By type, the market is segmented into solvent-based, water-based, radiation, and hot melt. Among these, water-based pressure sensitive adhesives hold the largest segment in 2017 due to the eco-friendly nature of water-based pressure sensitive adhesives, safety associated with their use, and cost-effectiveness.
• These are widely used in different applications such as tapes, labels, and graphics.
• Further, by end-user, the packaging is the dominating the global pressure sensitive adhesives market due to the growing demand for single-and double-sided coated pressure sensitive adhesive tapes in different flexible packaging applications. With increasing advancements in adhesive technology, ease of use, and low cost as compared to other traditional fastening systems, the demand is growing in flexible applications. Use of pressure sensitive adhesives in these applications have resulted in various innovations, such as the introduction of multilayer films, reusable closures for packaging, and adhesive clamp to close a bag.
Geography Analysis
• Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world.
• Asia-Pacific is leading the pressure sensitive adhesives market due to the increasing demand for tapes and labels in the region.
• Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 75% of the demand for pressure sensitive adhesives.
• The growing packaging and automotive industries are driving the market for pressure sensitive adhesives in this region. For instance, between 2014-2018, the forecasted growth of the packaging market in India is increased by 7.69%.
Competitive Trends
• Key players in global pressure sensitive adhesives market are Avery Dennison Corporation, Arkema Group, now DuPont, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, The 3M Company, Sika AG, H.B. Fuller Co, Ashland Inc., and LG Chem Ltd.
• The industry players are adopting various vital strategies such as product launches, mergers, and acquisition to expand their business and to be competitive in the market.
• For instance, In July 2018, CCL Industries Inc., a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses, and consumers, acquired the Treofan America Inc. and Trespaphan Mexico Holdings. Treofan Americas operations in Mexico and the United States would make the transition to trade under the name of Innovia Films.
