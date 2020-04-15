Power Semiconductor Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Power Semiconductor Market is segmented By Component (Discrete, Module, Power Integrated Circuit), By Material (Silicon/Germanium, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride), By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military & Aerospace, Industrial
• The Global Power Semiconductor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Power semiconductors handle high voltages and large currents. It enables the one-directional flow of electricity, amplification for increasing electrical signals, and switching to open and close the flow of electricity.
• They are mostly used in power conversion such as in changing voltages and frequencies, also changing DC to AC and AC to DC.
• Power semiconductors are accurately driven motors from low to high speeds, supplying power grids with power generated from solar cells with less power loss, and providing a stable source of electricity to various home appliances and electrical equipment.
Market Outlook
• The growing awareness for energy-savings and power consumption reductions have increased the need for power semiconductors that minimize power loss.
• For instance, in September 2018, Hitachi, Ltd. introduced an original energy saving Power semiconductor structure TED-MOS using next-generation silicon carbide (SiC) material that contributes to saving energy in electric vehicles (EV).
• This power semiconductor is a new device using a fin-structured trench MOSFET based on the conventional DMOS-FET, a SiC transistor of the power semiconductor. This new device saves energy by 50% as the structure reduces the electric field strength, and index of durability by 40% and resistance by 25% compared to the conventional DMOS-FET.
• In August 2018, Helix Semiconductors co-develop the new MxC 300 transformerless chipset with Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., MxC 300 is a two-chip solution that offers the highest power density in the industry – up to 20x higher than transformer-based solutions – for 65W transformer less AC-DC power supply products.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global power semiconductor market is segmented based on material type, which includes silicon/germanium, silicon carbide (sic), and gallium nitride (GaN) silicon carbide (sic) holds the major market share in 2017, and it is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period, due to the increase in launch of silicon carbide, and strategic agreement between companies for the supply of Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor.
• For instance, in December 2018, UnitedSiC, a manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, expands its UF3C FAST Series product offering by introducing an additional range of 650 V and 1200 V high-performance silicon carbide FETs in a TO-247-4L 4-pin Kelvin Sense package option.
• In September 2017, PPM Power Signs Agreement with SanRex to Supply Silicon Carbide Power Semiconductor Modules to the UK.
Geographical Share
• Asia-Pacific holds the major market share for power semiconductor in 2017, and it is expected to maintain the growth over the forecast period. Due to the huge investment by China government.
• In May 2018, China government invested USD 47 billion for semiconductor research and chip startup development.
• The use of power semiconductor in automotive is driving the Asia Pacific power semiconductor market.
• For instance, In May 2017, Yaskawa Electric Corporation has developed the world’s first servo motor with a built-in amplifier that is equipped with GaN* power semiconductors.
Company Trends
• New product launch and the key strategies adopted by the leading players to improve their market presence in the global power semiconductor market.
• For instance, in October 2018, GaN Systems introduced the NEW GS-065 low current (4A to 11A) GaN Systems line combined with the EZDrive circuit, eliminates the need for a discrete or integrated driver. This solution for sub-1kW power is perfect for many applications including gaming and workstation laptop AC adapters, TV power, LED lighting, and wireless power systems.
• In April 2018, DENSO Corporation, one of the world’s largest automotive suppliers, and FLOSFIA Inc., a tech startup, partnered to develop a next-generation power semiconductor device expected to reduce the energy loss, cost, size and weight of inverters used in electrified vehicles (EVs). With this partnership project, the two companies aim to improve the efficiency of EV power control units, a key to drive widespread EV use, and usher in a future of safer, more sustainable mobility.
• In November 2018, Infineon Technologies acquired Siltectra. Siltectra has developed an innovative technology (Cold Split) to process crystal material efficiently and with minimal loss of material. Infineon will use the Cold Split technology to split silicon carbide (SiC) wafers, thus doubling the number of chips out of one wafer. This acquisition will help to expand the portfolio with the new material silicon carbide as well.
• In March 2017, Transphorm’s second generation, JEDEC-qualified high voltage gallium nitride (GaN) technology has been approved by Automotive Electronics Council’s AEC-Q101 automotive-grade discrete semiconductors.
• In January 2018, Plessey Semiconductor introduced the first to market with a monolithic microLED based display based on GaN-on-Silicon.
