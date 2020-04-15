Polypropylene Catalyst Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market is segmented by Type (Ziegler-Natta, Metallocene), by Manufacturing Process (Bulk Process, Gas Phase Process), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size,
• The Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Polyolefins have grown to become one of the biggest of all produced polymers. Polypropylene is used in many different applications from food packaging to polymer banknotes.
• Catalysts play an essential role in the polymerization of propylene to polypropylene. The enzyme influences the productivity and economics of the process and determines certain properties of the polymer.
• Catalysts enable Polypropylene producers to manufacture their entire product range without cumbersome catalyst changes.
• These catalysts allow a high degree of tailoring of molecular structure, which enables suppliers to optimize a resin’s physical properties and processability. Catalyst components used for various polypropylene polymers are heavily dependent upon the licensing process in use.
Market Dynamics
• A process-optimized catalyst activity level, in combination with excellent isotacticity control, ensures globally competitive operational costs while maintaining full flexibility of the process to make Polypropylene products for diverse application properties.
• Hence, Catalyst is highly required during polypropylene polymer production.
• Polypropylene Catalyst market primarily depends on the demand for polypropylene. Polypropylene is a preferred polymer for many end segment industries such as packaging, automotive, consumer goods, electrical & electronics, etc.
• Polypropylene does not contain Bisphenol A (BPA) Polypropylene is a good option for food and drink packaging. Growing Food & Beverage Industry is contributing to the demand for Polypropylene in Asia region which is fueling demand for Polypropylene Catalysts.
• Growing Automotive sector is increasing demand for polypropylene. Increasing demand from end-user industries for polypropylene will drive the market for Polypropylene Catalysts.
• Innovations in Single-site catalysts like Metallocenes have also contributed to the growth of the market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Polypropylene Catalyst Market is segmented by Type and manufacturing process. High activity Ziegler-Natta catalysts have increased the productivity of the process and eliminated the need for catalyst removal from the polypropylene and reduced the production costs. Ziegler-Natta segment dominated the market.
• New metallocene catalysts open the possibility to synthesize polymers with highly defined microstructure, tacticity, and stereoregularity, as well as long-chain branched, or blocky copolymers with excellent properties. Metallocene catalysts have provided the opportunity to produce on-purpose syndiotactic and atactic polypropylene. Therefore the metallocene segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment.
• By manufacturing process, the market is segmented into Bulk process and gas phase process. Spheripol® which is the most widely used process along with Borstar® fall into Bulk process category. Unipol™ PP, Novolen®, Innovene™ PP, Horizonte PP are the major gas phase processes for polypropylene. The gas-phase process has an exceptional cost/performance ratio due to which Gas-phase process is expected to grow at the fastest rate.
Geographical Share
• By region, Global Polypropylene Catalyst market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-pacific, Europe, and Rest of the world. Asia-pacific accounted for a significant share of the market due to massive polymer production in the region. China produced 20.2 million tons polypropylene whereas remaining Asia region produced 18.7 million polypropylene.
• Due to increasing demand in flexible packaging, rigid packaging, consumer products, and growing automotive sector Asia-pacific are expected to be the fastest growing region for Polypropylene Catalyst market. Europe accounted for the second largest share of the market due to 11 million tons of polypropylene production in 2016. North America produced 8.6 million tons of polypropylene in 2016.
Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major players in the Global Polypropylene Catalyst Market are China Petrochemical Corporation, Clariant, Mitsui Chemicals, Ineos, LyondellBasell Industries, AkzoNobel, Sumitomo Chemicals, W.R. Grace & Co., Japan Polypropylene Corporation, and Toho Titanium.
• In Sept 2018, W. R. Grace & Co. the leading independent supplier of polyolefin catalyst technology and polypropylene (PP) process technology, has licensed its UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Sidi Kerir Petrochemicals Co. Located in Alexandria, Egypt
