Automotive Sunroof Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive Sunroof Market is segmented By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa) – Share, Size, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Global Automotive Sunroof Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Automotive sunroof are panels above the car, which allows fresh air and light inside.
• The sunroof is either operated manually or through electronic roof system.
• Manual operating sunroof may be lever actuated, as in venting type pop-ups, whereas electrically operated utilize the electric motor for automotive sunroof, and are available in combinations of pop-up/inbuilt or a pop-up/spoiler sunroof configuration.
• Webasto has major market share for automotive sunroof, they are into both originally equipped market and aftermarket sales.
• Automotive sunroofs are majorly seen in luxury cars segment.
• Exploding/shattering sunroof cases were filed against Hyundai and Ford to NHTSA which has impacted sunroof market growth in recent years.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/automotive-sunroof-market
Automotive Sunroof Market Growth and Trends
• Use of sunroof in cars has various advantages such as fresh air and sunlight that makes the ride comfortable for passengers.
• The increasing incomes of customers, and technological advancements in architecture are driving them to afford luxury cars.
• Also, introduction of lower range cars with quality sunroof have driven the growth of global sunroof market.
• Increase in car ownerships has also driven the market for automotive sunroof.
Automotive Sunroof Market Restraints
• The increased size and area covered by sunroofs absorbs too much heat resulting in failure or sunroof shattering cases.
• National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has shown that exploding sunroofs have caused more injuries, this has been a major restraint for sunroof market.
• Possible theft of cars due to sunroofs is one restraint for the sunroof market.
• The sunroof in cars such as inbuilt sunroof can reduce the headroom space that makes the passenger uncomfortable, this has also been one restraint for the sunroof market.
Automotive Sunroof Market Segmentation
• In-built sunroof is one of the most expensive sunroofs and offers functions such as shade, auto close vents and others.
• In-built and spoiler has major market share in automotive sunroof market.
• The materials used in sunroofs are glass and fabric.
• The glass sunroof market has major market share which includes in-built, pop-up, spoiler and other.
• The fabric sunroof has smaller market with foldable and removal types.
Key market segments covered
By Product type
• In-built
• Pop-up
• Spoiler
• Top mount type
• Panoramic type
• Others
By Material type
• Glass
• Fabric
By operational type
• Manual
• Electronic
By vehicle type
• Hatchback
• Sedan
• Premium
• Other
By sales channel
• Original Equipment Manufacturer
• Aftermarket
By region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/automotive-sunroof-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/automotive-sunroof-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
• The Global Automotive Sunroof Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Automotive sunroof are panels above the car, which allows fresh air and light inside.
• The sunroof is either operated manually or through electronic roof system.
• Manual operating sunroof may be lever actuated, as in venting type pop-ups, whereas electrically operated utilize the electric motor for automotive sunroof, and are available in combinations of pop-up/inbuilt or a pop-up/spoiler sunroof configuration.
• Webasto has major market share for automotive sunroof, they are into both originally equipped market and aftermarket sales.
• Automotive sunroofs are majorly seen in luxury cars segment.
• Exploding/shattering sunroof cases were filed against Hyundai and Ford to NHTSA which has impacted sunroof market growth in recent years.
Download free sample: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/automotive-sunroof-market
Automotive Sunroof Market Growth and Trends
• Use of sunroof in cars has various advantages such as fresh air and sunlight that makes the ride comfortable for passengers.
• The increasing incomes of customers, and technological advancements in architecture are driving them to afford luxury cars.
• Also, introduction of lower range cars with quality sunroof have driven the growth of global sunroof market.
• Increase in car ownerships has also driven the market for automotive sunroof.
Automotive Sunroof Market Restraints
• The increased size and area covered by sunroofs absorbs too much heat resulting in failure or sunroof shattering cases.
• National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has shown that exploding sunroofs have caused more injuries, this has been a major restraint for sunroof market.
• Possible theft of cars due to sunroofs is one restraint for the sunroof market.
• The sunroof in cars such as inbuilt sunroof can reduce the headroom space that makes the passenger uncomfortable, this has also been one restraint for the sunroof market.
Automotive Sunroof Market Segmentation
• In-built sunroof is one of the most expensive sunroofs and offers functions such as shade, auto close vents and others.
• In-built and spoiler has major market share in automotive sunroof market.
• The materials used in sunroofs are glass and fabric.
• The glass sunroof market has major market share which includes in-built, pop-up, spoiler and other.
• The fabric sunroof has smaller market with foldable and removal types.
Key market segments covered
By Product type
• In-built
• Pop-up
• Spoiler
• Top mount type
• Panoramic type
• Others
By Material type
• Glass
• Fabric
By operational type
• Manual
• Electronic
By vehicle type
• Hatchback
• Sedan
• Premium
• Other
By sales channel
• Original Equipment Manufacturer
• Aftermarket
By region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
View full report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/automotive-sunroof-market
Enquiry before buying: https://www.datamintelligence.com/enquiry/automotive-sunroof-market
About Us
DataM Intelligence was incorporated in the early weeks of 2017 as a Market Research and Consulting firm with just two people on board. Within a span of less than a year we have secured more than 100 unique customers from established organizations all over the world.
For more information:
Sai Kiran
Sales Manager at DataM Intelligence
Email: info@datamintelligence.com
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Website: www.datamintelligence.com
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.