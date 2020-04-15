Plant Phenotyping Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Plant Phenotyping Market is segmented by Software (Image Analysis, Data Acquisition, and Others), By Sensors (Image Sensors, Temperature Sensors, and Others), By End-User (Greenhouse, Laboratory and Others), and By Region (North America, Latin Amer
• The Global Plant Phenotyping Market is growing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period (2019-2026).
• Plant phenotyping system tools such as remote and ground-based sensors enable the implementation of precision irrigation and other agricultural best practices.
• The system incorporates the use of cameras, sensors, and illumination systems to collect the information about weather, soil moisture content, crop water status, water uptake, tissue chemistry, plant architecture, and carbon uptake.
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
• The prime factor fuelling the demand for plant phenotyping includes the high-throughput plant phenotyping platforms.
• This platform provides new possibilities for development traits, followed over time using non-invasive sensors. Using Arabidopsis as a model offers important advantages for high-throughput screening with the opportunities to extrapolate the results obtained to other crops of commercial interest, which will significantly propel the market growth over the forecast period.
• Further, Private-public partnerships can enhance the genomic and phenomic advancements that can assist in establishing food security. For example, the concept of better germplasm exchange can benefit all entities of society, in addition to science and research.
• Several phenomic companies are developing technological tools to assist in high-throughput phenotyping (E.g., LemnaTec, Phenospex, Photon Systems Instruments, Qubit Phenomics, etc.), with a business model to address the phenomic needs for researchers.
• Some of these companies encourage collaboration, and co-development (system customization, software development for computation) as a process of improving their current product and product utilization.
• For instance, in August 2018, The American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) has announced ‘Plant Phenomics,’ promoted in Collaboration with Nanjing Agricultural University, as the Second Journal in New Science Partner Journal Program.
• On the other side, lack of technical and conceptual awareness for the market, lower adoption in emerging economies due to limited funding, and a lesser presence of players for products and services in plant phenotyping are the restraints for the market growth.
Segmentation Analysis
• The Plant Phenotyping Market is segmented based on
• On the basis of software, the global plant phenotyping market is segmented into image analysis, data acquisition, and others. Of these, Image analysis dominates the market wing to use of automated digital cameras.
• Image analysis algorithms are the primary drivers for advancing imaging-based studies that require the quantification of plant phenotypes for parts such as the roots, stems, leaves, seeds, and flowers.
• Also, More than ninety-two different image analysis software tools are available for studying plant biology. Some of these tools require user inputs such as manual point selection, whereas others are automated or semi-automated.
• Further, image analysis software is used for 2D and 3D analysis. This analysis is useful to shoot and root growth for plant phenotyping.
• Currently, imaging techniques for plant phenotyping primarily include fluorescence imaging, thermal infrared imaging, visible imaging, imaging spectroscopy and other techniques (MRI, PET, and CT).
Geographical Share
• The Global Plant Phenotyping Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW. Of these, Europe dominates the market owing to the implementation of novel technologies as well as data management and analysis tools.
• Currently, Europe maintains the most advanced phenotyping science and activities. In the last ten years, the European Union (EU) has spent over USD 318.20 million in research and in the establishment of advanced plant phenotyping networks, which include EPPN (European Plant Phenotyping Network), IPPN (International Plant Phenotyping Network), DPPN (Deutsche Pflanzen Phänotypisierungs Netzwerk), Phenome FPPN (French Plant Phenotyping Network), and UK Plant Phenomics Network.
• Further, the purpose of the European Plant Phenotyping Network (EPPN) project was thus to create structural and functional collaborations between the leading plant phenotyping institutions in Europe and integrating the plant phenotyping community across Europe.
• North America is also estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the plant phenotyping market.
Market Key Companies
• The global plant phenotyping market is competitive with the presence of various small and large players in the market. Multinational companies are dominating the global plant phenotyping market in recent years. LemnaTec GmbH, CropDesign – BASF SE, WIWAM, Photon Systems Instruments, KeyGene, Phenospex are the prominent players in the global plant phenotyping market. Photon Systems Instruments is one of the major company in plant phenotyping and is enhancing the market through development and innovation.
• For instance, in 2018, Photon Systems Instruments from the Czech Republic has developed the Robin PSI PlantScreenTM system based on specific requirements set by Wageningen University & Research.
