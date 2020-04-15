Picture Archiving and Communication System Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market is segmented by Product Type (Mid End PACS, Enterprise PACS, Mini PACS), by Application (Cardiology PACS, Oncology PACS, Orthopedics PACS, and Others), By Deployment (Web-Based, Cloud-Based, On-Prem
• The Global Picture Archiving and Communication System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.10% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• dataM analyses the complete scenario of the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market segmentation, geographical analysis, companies, trends and opportunities in the market. The market is segmented by device type (mid-end PACS, enterprise PACS, and mini PACS), by application (cardiology PACS, oncology PACS, orthopedics PACS, and others), by deployment (web-based, cloud-based, and on-premise), and by end-user (hospitals, clinics, diagnostics centers, and others).
• The picture archiving and communications system (PACS) refers to a computer system that is used to capture, store, distribute and then display medical images. Electronic images and reports are transmitted digitally by PACS. PACS eliminates the need to manually file, retrieve or transport film jackets.
• The numerous picture archiving and communications system (PACS) terminals throughout the hospital allow simultaneous multi-location viewing of the same image. The PACS database ensures that all images are automatically grouped into the right examination, chronologically ordered, correctly orientated and labelled, and can be easily retrieved using a variety of criteria.
Market Dynamics
• The increasing adoption of PACS by small hospitals and imaging centers is a key factor driving the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market.
• The integration of PACS with radiology information system helps hospitals in the storage, management, and retrieval of a huge volume of medical images. PACS has low market penetration in emerging countries such as India, Israel, and countries in South Africa due to inadequate medical facility, infrastructure, and funds.
• There has been an increase in the adoption rate of PACS in small hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers. The adoption rate has increased due to the popularity of cost-effective mini PACS designed for small hospitals with limited budgets. Most of the small hospitals are being acquired by larger healthcare facilities, and act as reference medical facilities for carrying out imaging procedures. Due to this type of acquisition, the adoption of enterprise PACS is expected to increase. The vendors are engaged in cost reduction for PACS, making it affordable for small and limited budget medical facilities. For instance, in September 2018, Mercy Technology Services (MTS), introduced a new picture archiving communication system (PACS) imaging solution, which is securely hosted in its cloud, making it ideal for small to midsize hospitals looking for efficiency and cost-effectiveness from cloud solutions.
Segmentation Analysis
• The global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market is segmented by product type which includes mid end PACS, enterprise PACS, and mini PACS. Enterprise PACS is expected to show a significant growth during the forecast period, due to increasing launch of enterprise PACS.
• For instance, in August 2017, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc., introduced its Synapse PACS version 5 in the United States. Featuring the latest server-side rendering architecture, Synapse 5 is one component of Fujifilm’s comprehensive enterprise imaging portfolio which includes Synapse VNA, enterprise viewer, cardiovascular, 3D, RIS and cloud services.
• In March 2018, Siemens Healthineers introduced syngo Dynamics, a cardiovascular imaging and information solution. The newest version of the software emphasizes enhanced security, widespread access, enterprise consistency and structured reporting.
Geography Analysis
• Geographically the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America holds the majority of the market share for picture archiving and communication system (PACS) in 2018, and it is anticipated to maintain the growth over the forecast period owing to the increasing contracts by the U.S government for picture archiving and communication system (PACS).
• For instance, in August 2016, Agfa HealthCare have signed an agreement with U.S. Government, DIN-PACS Agreement. With this agreement Agfa HealthCare provides access to medical imaging for military personnel, other civilian needs.
• In September 2016, Carestream Health have received new DIN-PACS IV (Digital Imaging Network-Picture Archiving and Communication System) contract from the U.S. government with a value up to USD150 million in purchases of medical image management products and services for government facilities. Carestream has been providing products and services under a previous DIN-PACS contract for the past five years.
• In January 2018, McKesson Technologies have received contract for digital imaging network picture archiving and communications health IT system from Department of Defense with a value of USD 400 million. McKesson will supply and maintain the DIN-PACS IV system until December 15, 2027.
Competitive Landscape
• The increasing launch of PACS is one of the key factor driving the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market.
• For instance, on 5 October 2018, Fujifilm India Private Limited, introduced ELUXEO 7000 Series - a range of novel image-enhanced endoscopy products which have Blue Light Imaging (BLI) / Linked Color Imaging (LCI) technology to help aid early detection of all types of Gastro cancers.
• In October 2018, Sacramento Ultrasound Institute partnered with JIUN Corporation and introduced SonicDICOM PACS. The new PACS features a web-based DICOM Viewer and DICOM Server that is accessible online through SUI’s Student Portal.
• However, the increasing competitive strategies to increase the market share is driving the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market.
• For instance, in January 2018, Agfa HealthCare have signed an agreement with Premier Inc. for enterprise imaging. the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the Agfa HealthCare Enterprise Imaging IT solutions including picture archiving and communication systems (PACS), universal image viewer, workflow and vendor neutral archive (VNA) applications, professional services, and maintenance agreements.
• On 25 October 2018, Fujifilm partnered with several large health systems to provide picture archive and communications system (PACS) and vendor neutral archive (VNA) medical imaging solutions. The health systems introducing new Fujifilm solutions to their health IT infrastructure include Lee Health, Nemours Children’s Health System, Hackensack Radiology Group, and Anderson Health System.
• In November 2015, Royal Philips collaborated with UCHealth, an integrated delivery network of five hospitals in Colorado and more than 100 ambulatory locations across Colorado, Southern Wyoming, and Western Nebraska, to consolidate and standardize UCHealth’s Electronic Health Records (EHR), and Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) onto specialized platforms for radiology and cardiology.
• In November 2017, International medical imaging IT and Cybersecurity Company Sectra entered into a partnership with El Seif Development Company. With this distribution agreement, Sectra strengthens its business capabilities in Saudi Arabia. The distribution agreement with El Seif includes Sectra’s Enterprise Image Management solutions, comprising PACS (Picture Archiving and Communication System) for imaging-intense departments including radiology, breast imaging, pathology and cardiology, VNA (Vendor Neutral Archive), solutions for sharing and collaborating around medical images and tools for orthopaedic pre-operative planning in 2D and 3D.
