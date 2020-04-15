Patterning Materials Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Patterning Materials Market is segmented By Product Type (193 NM dry immersion resist, Positive 193 NM dry resist, G line resist, Positive 248 NM resist), By Application (Automotive sensors, DRAM, MEMS devices, Glass printed circuits, Lab on chip a
• The Global Patterning Materials Market is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Patterning materials are photosensitive materials which are used in the fabrication of patterns and coatings on silicon wafers using the photolithography process. Patterning materials are generally referred to as photoresist owing to their sensitivity to light.
• On reaction with light, the photoresist material changes its composition to produce the desired pattern. The final design is generated on the silicon wafer by transferring the pattern from the photoresist onto the wafer by either wet etching or dry etching processes.
• Patterning materials are usually employed in the manufacturing of miniaturized sensors, MEMS devices, and lab on chip devices.
Market Growth and Trends
• Increasing demand for nanotechnology, the need for energy efficient devices, technological advancements in nanotechnology market, growing demand for smartphones, tablets and laptops and the rising demand for Integrated Circuits (IC’s) are the key factors responsible for boosting the global patterning materials market.
• The growing innovations in the field of nanotechnology and the increasing adoption rate of nanotechnology by the major countries of the world is a primary factor fueling the growth of the global patterning materials market.
• According to the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), nanotechnology has become a research priority for most of the countries with Switzerland, Japan, and the USA among the top producers of nanotechnology patents per 100 articles published.
• Owing to these factors, rapid advancements in the field of Nanotechnology is expected to drive the global patterning materials market in the future.
• Furthermore, according to a report by the International Data Corporation (IDC), the global sales value of smartphones in 2017 was USD 478.7 billion. The total number of smartphones sold to end-users in 2010 was 296 million units, and the figure surged to 1495 million units in 2016 reaching 1536 million units in 2017. Owing to these factors, the rising sales of smartphone sales is anticipated to drive the market in the future.
• However, high investments on Research and development of patterning materials and the high costs of equipment are the crucial factors responsible for impeding the growth of the global patterning materials market.
• According to the Semiconductor Equipment and Material International organization (SEMI), the worldwide semiconductor manufacturing equipment billings increased from USD 14.11 billion in Q2 2017 to USD 16.74 billion in 2018.
• Moreover, the semiconductor equipment sales increased from USD 56.6 billion in 2017 to USD 62.09 billion in 2018. Owing to the rising prices of manufacturing equipment, the high costs of equipment is anticipated to hamper the growth of the global patterning materials in the future.
Market Segmentation
• The Global Patterning Materials Market is segmented by type of product, application, and geography.
• Based on the application, the market is segmented as automotive sensors, DRAM, MEMS devices, glass printed circuits, lab on a chip and organ-on-chip devices and others.
• The automotive sensors segment and MEMS devices segments are dominating the global patterning materials market. The rising global automotive sales is a crucial factor responsible for driving the automotive sector to dominate the global patterning materials market.
• According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicles Manufacturers (OICA), 96.8 million vehicles were sold globally in the year 2017 compared to 93.9 million vehicles in 2016 increasing at an annual rate of 3.08%. About 70.8 million passenger vehicles and 25.9 million commercial vehicles were sold in 2017 compared to 69.5 million and 24.3 million respectively in 2016.
• MEMS devices find their potential use in the automobile segment in the production of sensors like accelerometers, gyroscope, and light sensitive sensors.
• Owing to the increasing global automotive sales, the automotive sensors and MEMS devices segment is expected to dominate the global patterning materials in the future.
Geographical Analysis
• The Global Patterning Materials Market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (ROW).
• The Asia Pacific region is further segmented into China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and other areas. The Asia Pacific region is dominating the global Patterning materials market owing to the presence of significant players of patterning materials manufacturers and the growing semiconductor industry in countries like China, South Korea, Japan, and Taiwan.
• Major players like Shin Etsu, Sumitomo Chemicals, Fujifilm Holdings, Dongjing Semi Chem Ltd and Tokyo Okha Kogyo Co Ltd have their fab centers in the Asia Pacific region.
• Furthermore, according to the Semiconductor Equipment and Material International organization (SEMI), the Asia – Pacific region accounted for 78% share of the total semiconductor equipment sales in 2017.
• Moreover, the Asia Pacific region occupied a significant 80% share in the global semiconductor equipment billings in 2018.
• Owing to the high growth rate of the semiconductor industry in countries like Taiwan, China, Korea, and Japan, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the global patterning materials market.
Competitive Analysis
• Some of the major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like mergers and acquisitions to improve their market competitiveness.
• For instance, in June 2018, FujiFilm Holdings completed the acquisition of Irvine Scientific Sales Company and IS company, global leaders of cell culture media to accelerate its business in the field of regenerative medicine.
• The major players in this market incorporate competitive strategies like New product launches to promote the growth of their business.
• For instance, in January 2019, The Dow Chemical Company has launched the QUANT U footwear which are manufactured using the 3D printed liquid silicone rubber technology. Similarly, in November 2018, The Dow Chemical Company has launched the EVOLV 3D Olefin Block Copolymer (OBC) printing filament which enables the production of lightweight 3D printed durable parts which are re moldable for an extended lifespan.
The Scope of the Report
• The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.
• Based on the type of the product, the market is segmented as 193 NM dry immersion resist, positive 193 NM dry resist, G line resist, positive 248 NM resist and others. Based on the application, the market is segmented as automotive sensors, DRAM, MEMS devices, glass printed circuits, lab on a chip and organ-on-chip devices and others.
• Based on the geography, the market is segmented into the following regions – North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World.
• The report profiles the following companies – Fujifilm Holding Corporation, JSR Micro Inc, the DOW chemical company, Sumitomo Chemicals Ltd, Dongjing Semi Chem Ltd, Macdermid Inc, Tokyo Okha Kogyo Ltd, Honeywell Electronic Materials, Brewer Science Inc and Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.
