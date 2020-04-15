Paper Packaging Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Paper Packaging Market is segmented by product type (Corrugated, Paperboard, Cartons and Folding boxes and Others), by Application (Food, Industrial, Pharmaceuticals, Others), and by Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middl
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020
• The Global Paper Packaging Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.30% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Paper packaging has been existence traditionally and offers lightweight and eco-friendly packaging features. Paper packaging contributes to environmental sustainability and is less expensive compared to other type of packaging.
Market Dynamics
• The concerns for environmental changes and increasing demand for food packaging are driving the market growth in recent years.
• Features such as cost-effectiveness, durability, non-toxicity, light-weightiness, and eco-friendly nature of paper packaging will further drive the market growth in the forecast period to 2025.
• Deforestation for paper resources is a critical restraint for market growth globally.
Market Segmentation
• By product type, the market is segmented as corrugated, paperboard, cartons and folding boxes, and others. Paperboard type is accounted for the significant share due to its high strength and increased use in bulk retail packaging.
• By application type, market is segmented as food, industrial, pharmaceutical and others. The food segment is accounted for a significant market share in recent years, mainly due to an increasing population with rising economies which driving the demand for packaged food products.
Geographical Analysis
• By Geography the market is segmented into the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific region is the leading market for paper packaging in 2017 and is expected to have a dominant share over the forecast period to 2025.
• The growth is supported by increasing innovation in the paper packaging products especially from emerging countries in the Asia Pacific, besides environmental pressures.
Competitive Landscape
• The competition in the industry mainly due to the presence of various small and large scale packaging companies globally. The key players in the Paper Packaging market are International Paper Company, Packaging Corporation of America, Evergreen Packaging Inc. and others.
• Companies are undergoing acquisitions and mergers to be competitive in the market. For instance, in November 2018, DS Smith has acquired Europac, that has enabled DS to be competitive and strengthened its presence in Europe.
