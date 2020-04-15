Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection System Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market is segmented By Components(Pipes, Filters, Pumps, Other), By Injection type(Single-point or throttle body injection, Port or multipoint fuel injection, Sequential fuel injection, Direct injectio
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Market Overview
• The Automotive fuel delivery and Injection System Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• The function of the automotive fuel system is to store and supply fuel to the engine.
• The engine intake system is where the fuel is mixed with air and is then atomized and vaporized.
• Fuel injection is used in an internal combustion engine, most commonly automotive engines, through an injector.
• The injection types used in automotive are single-point or throttle body injection, port or multipoint fuel injection, sequential fuel injection, and direct injection.
• The delivery of fuel to the engine can be done through carburetors (it was used in older vehicles), pipes, filters, pump, and others.
• The main purpose of fuel injection systems is that Fuel must be injected at proper time, the injection timing must be controlled. And the correct amount of fuel must be delivered to meet power requirement, i.e., injection metering must be controlled.
• Modern cars use electronic fuel injection systems which are controlled by an Electronic control unit (ECU).
• Fuel system can be cleaned after every 20,000 miles with a professional decarboning and fuel system cleaning service that can minimize the formation of fuel byproducts.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The high demand for automotive due to increase in disposable income of customers drives the global fuel delivery and injection systems market.
• Advantage of high fuel efficiency in advanced fuel injector systems has driven the demand for fuel delivery and injection systems.
• The increasing price of fuel for automotive is pushing the consumers to opt for more fuel efficient injection systems.
• The high price and maintenance cost of fuel injection systems are the major restraints for the global fuel delivery and injection system market.
• The vehicle equipped with an inline fuel filter requires filter replacement on a yearly basis or after every 15,000 miles, this can be a restraint for the market.
Segmentation Analysis
• Fuel filters help in reducing damage and premature wear from contaminants by retaining very fine particles and prevent water to enter the fuel injection system.
• Fuel pump provides extra fuel that helps cool injectors, pumps and other engine components that maintains constant temperature of the fuel in the entire fuel system.
• Single-point fuel injection system replaces the conventional carburetor with one or two fuel-injector nozzles in the throttle body. It is the throat of the engine’s air intake manifold.
• Multipoint Fuel Injection measures fuel more precisely than Throttle-Body Injection designs, which helps in achieving the desired air-fuel ratio and improves all related aspects.
Key market segments covered
By Components
• Pipes
• Filters
• Pumps
• Other
By Injection type
• Single-point or throttle body injection
• Port or multipoint fuel injection
• Sequential fuel injection
• Direct injection
By fuel type:
• Petrol
• Diesel
• CNG/LPG (gas based fuel system)
By vehicle type:
• Two-wheeler
• Passenger car
• Commercial vehicle
• Heavy duty vehicle
By Sales channel:
• Original Equipment Manufacturer
• Aftermarket
By Region:
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
