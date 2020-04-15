Automotive Engine Management Systems Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive Engine Management Systems Market is segmented By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles), By Engine Type (Gasoline Engine, Diesel Engine), and by Region (North America, Lat
• The Global Automotive engine management Systems Market is expected to grow at a CAGR during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Engine management system is the significant component of a vehicle and is also responsible for adjusting the ignition timing and for controlling the amount of fuel being injected.
• Also, the engine management system is an electronic control unit and which receives signals from multiple sensors, makes calculations and sends the output signals to carry out various functions and operations within and around the engine.
• The major factors that influence the demand for automotive engine management systems are booming automotive industry coupled with increasing registration of new cars, expansion of global players into emerging nations and stringent government regulation on reducing vehicle emission. The automotive engine management system market is entirely dependent on the automobile industry.
• Over the past few years, the global automotive industry market has experienced a booming phase as many new technologies are coming into the market. Geographically, Asia-Pacific region has registered as the fastest growing region, but European region has dominated the global market in terms of revenue followed by Asia-Pacific.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• The availability of funding has eased the purchase of cars, which has shown a rise in the use of engine management systems. The other factor responsible for the increase in vehicle sales is the macroeconomic development and the growth in the global middle-class consumers and demand for car sales.
• The major restraints for the engine management system market are high cost of the engine management system.
Segmentation Analysis
• The Gasoline Engine Management System electronically controls combustion parameters to increase engine output and reduce emissions, and fuel consumption and gasoline direct injection helped to save fuel up to 20% and reduce CO2-emissions.
• The Increasing demand for fuel-efficient and low-emission gasoline vehicles and rising requirement to meet the stringent fuel and emission parameters will lead to the rise in the adoption of EMS in gasoline vehicles.
• Electronic Control Unit (ECU) precisely calculates and delivers the ideal air-fuel mixture. ECU also regulates the idle speed of the engine and limits the top speed of a vehicle.
• The passenger cars segment is accounted for the major shares of the automotive engine management systems market. Factors such as high demand, the increased sales numbers, and stringent emission norms in the developed and developing countries will contribute to the growth of this industry segment in the coming years.
Key market segments covered
By Vehicle Type
• Passenger Cars
• Commercial Vehicles
By Engine Type
• Gasoline Engine
• Diesel Engine
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
