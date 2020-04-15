Coronavirus and Microbial Identification Industry – Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™
The global Microbial Identification Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.00 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.18 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Microbial Identification Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
The impact of COVID-19 on the Microbial Identification Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Microbial Identification Market
The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
According to the recent report “Microbial Identification Market by Product & Service (Instruments, Consumables, Identification Services), Method (Phenotypic, Proteomics-based, Genotypic), Application (Pharmaceutical, Diagnostic, Environmental, Food), End User - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Microbial Identification Market size is projected to grow from USD 3.00 Billion by 2022 from USD 2.18 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.6% from 2017 to 2022.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Microbial Identification Market”
184 – Tables
38 – Figures
227 – Pages
Factors driving the growth of this market include increasing incidence of infectious diseases coupled with epidemic and pandemic outbreaks, growing concerns about food safety, innovations in microbial identification techniques, and government initiatives and funding supporting microbial identification.
Instruments are estimated to account for the largest market share in 2017
On the basis of product and service, the microbial identification market is classified into instruments, consumables, and services. The instruments are expected to lead the global microbial identification market in 2017. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the wide use of instruments across applications and technological advancements, which have led to the launch of innovative products.
The phenotypic methods segment is estimated to dominate the market in 2017
By method, the market is segmented into phenotypic, genotypic, and proteomics-based methods. The phenotypic methods segment is anticipated to account for the largest share of the global microbial identification market in 2017. These methods are cost-effective, easy to perform, and can deliver results rapidly. Therefore, they are widely adopted across industries, which is a major factor responsible for the large share of this segment.
North America is estimated to command the largest share of the market
Based on region, the microbial identification market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the microbial identification market in 2017. This is attributed to factors like increasing adoption of microbial identification techniques for research purposes; rising prevalence of infectious diseases; growing incidence of foodborne infections, safety concerns; and technological advancements in microbial identification products in the region as compared to other regions.
At a global level, companies such as Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Merck KGaA (Germany), Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (US), Bruker Corporation (US), Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), VWR Corporation (US), Eurofins Scientific S.E. (Luxembourg), GTCR, LLC. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Liofilchem s.r.l. (Italy), IEH Laboratories & Consulting Group (US), Alcami Corporation (US), Biolog, Inc. (US), Abellon CleanEnergy Limited (India), Alpha Analytical, Inc. (US), NeoGenomics, Inc. (US), Trivitron Healthcare (India), Molzym GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Dynatec Labs (US), Altogen Labs (US), STERIS plc (UK), and Wickham Laboratories Ltd. (UK).
