Omega-3 Market – This is How COVID19 is Impacting Global Industry
Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of omega-3 and an increase in application profiling and existing applications finding new markets are projected to drive the growth of the omega-3 industry.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Omega-3 Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
The impact of COVID-19 on the Omega-3 Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Omega-3 Market
The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Omega-3 Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=227
The omega-3 market size is estimated to account for a value of USD 4.1 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2019, to reach a value of USD 8.5 billion by 2025. Consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of omega-3 and an increase in application profiling and existing applications finding new markets are projected to drive the growth of the omega-3 industry.
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=227
Significant developments that can change the business landscape as well as market forecasts
The share of the source segmentation was calculated based on the share of the type segmentation. ALA is mainly found in plant oils; however, some part of it comes from the marine sources. Whereas, EPA and DHA are obtained from marine sources only.
The growing number of omega-3 manufacturers in the US and the largest number of existing companies in the country are factors considered for the higher CAGR of the country in the market.
The falling supply of fish stocks and lack of aquaculture management due to sustainability issues have made manufacturers shift to plant alternatives. Due to this reason, the plant source segment is growing at a relatively higher rate.
A majority of the infant and mother nutrition products in the US are now DHA-fortified. Due to this reason, the market for infant formula and DHA are growing at a higher rate in the country.
The rising number of health concerns among the various age groups across the world has resulted in an increasing demand for omega-3 supplements that target specific ailments, which, in turn, drive the market. Recent launches and research in infant and mother nutrition products for infant brain development have resulted in high usage of DHA in these products, which has significantly affected market growth.
Addition to/Refinement in segmentation - Increase in depth or width of segmentation
Type(with more scope): In the previous edition of the report, theomega-3market, on the basis of type, was segmented as follows:
Marine sources
Fish oil
Algal oil
Krill oil
Other marine oils
Plant sources
Flaxseed oil
Chia seed oil
Other plant sources
In the latest edition, market sizing and forecasting are provided for the following segmentation:
Marine sources
Fish oil
Algal oil
Krill oil
Other marine oils
Plant sources
Nuts & seeds
Vegetable oils
Coverage of new market players, change in the market ranking of existing players
Company Profiles: Company profiles offer a glimpse of the key players in the market with respect to business overview, financials, product offerings, and recent developments. In the new edition of the report, a few additional players have been profiled—Epax (Norway), Golden Omega (Chile), Kinomega (China), Sinomega (China), BASF (Germany), Lonza (Switzerland), Huatai Biopharm (China), KD Pharma (Germany), Runke Bioengineering (China), Nordic Naturals (US), Algisys (US), Biosearch Life (Spain), and Corbion (Netherlands).
These players have emerged as key players in recent years, due to various strategic investments, acquisitions, and product launches in emerging markets of omega-3. These strategic developments have challenged the status quo of the industry leaders, and it was prudent to analyze the changing business landscape.
Case Studies/Commercialization of Concepts/New Use Cases
Use of spray drying technology is cost-effective over emulsion-based technologies for microencapsulation of omega-3 fatty acids. Several market players are expanding their portfolios into microencapsulated omega-3 products to achieve future revenue mix. Here are a few instances:
Skuny Bioscience (China) has launched microencapsulated powder of omega-3 under the brand name, Megafullife,which is produced from plant-based sources.
Functional Mikron (Brazil) has launched microencapsulated powder of omega-3 in order to achieve higher bioavailability in the products.
In 2016, the Marine Ingredients Organisation published a report stating that the fishing of anchovy is reduced due to the feed and fish stock management. Due to this, fish oil production is reducing at the rate of 900/800,000 metric tonnes per year.
These studies are considered as new use cases, which are influencing the growth rate of theomega-3market significantly.
Request for Sample Report Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=227
New data points/analysis(frameworks) that were not present in the previous version of the report
During the production cycle of the report, in-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key opinion leaders, subject matter experts, directors, and C-level executives of the demand-side and supply-side stakeholders of the omega-3 market, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information. This primary data was collected mainly through questionnaires, emails, and telephonic interviews.
The recent developments of the top 39 players offering omega-3were mapped in the new edition of the report, to understand and forecast future growth trends.
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges was also added to this report.
Regulatory data is provided in this version of report.
Fish oil production data for various countries is also provided in the current version of the report.
