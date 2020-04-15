Early impacts of COVID 19 on High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=216456020
• The impact of COVID-19 on the High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market:
According to the recent report "High Resolution-Melting Analysis Market by Product (Supermix Reagent, RT PCR Instrument, Software), Application (SNP Genotyping, Mutation Discovery, Epigenetics), Enduser (Research Laboratories, Hospital, Diagnostic Center) - Global Forecast", published by MarketsandMarkets™, is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on “High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market”
78 – Tables
53 – Figures
127 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=216456020
On the basis of product & service, the high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2016; and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
On the basis of application, the high-resolution melting analysis market is broadly classified into SNP genotyping, mutation scanning, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications. In 2016, the SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the high-resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications of SNP genotyping in the diagnosis of genetic and autoimmune diseases, study of the variations in drug responses, drug discovery & development, and the identification of genetic variations in plant or animal genomes.
On the basis of end user, the high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into research laboratories & academic institutes, hospitals & diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and other end users. In 2016, the research laboratories & academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to growing industry-academia collaborations in the field of qPCR-based genomic research, increasing government support for genome-based research (particularly in disease therapies and drug discovery), and the development of cost-effective and innovative qPCR products.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=216456020
On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In 2016, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.
Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.
