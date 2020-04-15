Cell Sorting Market | Global Industry Growth Analysis in Terms of Revenue, Demand and Size
The research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cell sorters in various research applications, such as immunology research, stem cell research, and drug discovery.
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) Factors such as technological advancements in cell sorters, rising funding and investments for development of technologically advanced cell sorters, and growing adoption of cell sorting techniques in research activities are driving the growth of global cell sorting market. The market is further driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS and cancer, expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, and launch of specific reagents for specific applications.
The global cell sorting market is projected to reach USD 247.4 Million by 2021, at a CAGR of 7.0%.
Applications of Cell Sorting Market:
1. Immunology & Cancer Research
2. Stem Cell Research
3. Drug Discovery
4. Clinical Applications
The research applications segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to increasing adoption of cell sorters in various research applications, such as immunology research, stem cell research, and drug discovery.
Key Opportunities in Cell Sorting Industry:
1. Emerging Markets
2. Emergence of Microfluidics Technology for Cell Sorting
3. Growth in Stem Cell Research
Emerging markets, including India and China, have become attractive destinations for companies engaged in the development and marketing of cell sorters. Rising incidence and prevalence of cancer, HIV, leukemia, thalassemia, and Alzheimer's disease is among the major driving factors for the growth of this market in China and India.
Leading Market Players:
Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.) dominated the global cell sorting market. In the past three years, these companies adopted product launches, product showcase, agreements, and partnerships as their key business strategies to ensure market dominance. Miltenyi Biotec GmbH (Germany), Sony Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), Affymetrix Inc. (U.S.), Sysmex Partec GmbH (Japan), On-Chip Biotechnologies Co., Ltd. (Japan), Cytonome/ST, LLC (U.S.), and Union Biometrica, Inc. (U.S.) are some of the other players in this market.
New Product Development Strategy:
Product manufacturer involved in cell sorting market are focusing on new product development as their key growth strategy, to maintain their position in the market and strengthen their revenue base. Companies also aim to differentiate themselves in the highly competitive market by expanding their product portfolios in accordance with industry trends and client needs. Currently, leading market players are focusing on entering new markets by launching technologically advanced and innovative products in both developed as well as emerging markets.
