Scenarios of Impact of Corona-virus on Food Allergen Testing Market
Immunoassay-Based Technology is Projected to Dominate the Food Allergen Testing Market By 2022
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the food allergen testing market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the food allergen testing market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the food allergen testing market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the food allergen testing market:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=54689653
The peanut & soy segment accounted for the largest share in the food allergen testing market in 2015
The market for peanut & soy among the types of food allergens, accounted for the largest share in 2015. Peanut and soy ingredients have a wide range of applications and are incorporated in various food products. Hence, allergy prevalence due to peanuts & soy has been increasing which is leading to increased demand of allergen testing for safety. Soy is one of the complicated allergens to avoid as it is incorporated with a wide number of processed food and hence it is also known as "hidden allergen". For soy allergic people, Asian cuisine is a high risk zone due to the excess usage of soy as an ingredient and cross contact possibility due to consumption of soy-free items.
Immunoassay (ELISA)-based segment is projected to be the largest and fastest growing segment, by technology
ELISA is one of the most widely used immunoassays in food allergen testing. Immunoassay (ELISA) technology is the most common and economic technology to detect and quantify allergens in food products. Low detection limits and high analytic selectivity are the key advantages of this technology. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.
Download PDF brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54689653
Europe is projected to be the fastest growing region in the food allergen testing market
The European region is projected to be the fastest growing market through 2022 due to the increasing allergic reactions among the consumers and the growing market for processed food. Germany is projected to be fastest growing country in the European region. European countries have recorded many issues related to food allergens; as a result, stringent policies have been established to achieve complete food safety. The food safety authorities in Europe aim at protecting consumer health by ensuring the quality of the food supply chain.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd. (Germany), ALS Limited (Australia), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation (U.S), AsureQuality Ltd (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories Inc (U.S.), Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (Austria), and Symbio Laboratories (Australia).
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the food allergen testing market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the food allergen testing market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the food allergen testing market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the food allergen testing market:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=54689653
The peanut & soy segment accounted for the largest share in the food allergen testing market in 2015
The market for peanut & soy among the types of food allergens, accounted for the largest share in 2015. Peanut and soy ingredients have a wide range of applications and are incorporated in various food products. Hence, allergy prevalence due to peanuts & soy has been increasing which is leading to increased demand of allergen testing for safety. Soy is one of the complicated allergens to avoid as it is incorporated with a wide number of processed food and hence it is also known as "hidden allergen". For soy allergic people, Asian cuisine is a high risk zone due to the excess usage of soy as an ingredient and cross contact possibility due to consumption of soy-free items.
Immunoassay (ELISA)-based segment is projected to be the largest and fastest growing segment, by technology
ELISA is one of the most widely used immunoassays in food allergen testing. Immunoassay (ELISA) technology is the most common and economic technology to detect and quantify allergens in food products. Low detection limits and high analytic selectivity are the key advantages of this technology. It is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2016 to 2022.
Download PDF brochure:
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=54689653
Europe is projected to be the fastest growing region in the food allergen testing market
The European region is projected to be the fastest growing market through 2022 due to the increasing allergic reactions among the consumers and the growing market for processed food. Germany is projected to be fastest growing country in the European region. European countries have recorded many issues related to food allergens; as a result, stringent policies have been established to achieve complete food safety. The food safety authorities in Europe aim at protecting consumer health by ensuring the quality of the food supply chain.
This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Intertek Group plc (U.K.), TUV SUD Psb Pte. Ltd. (Germany), ALS Limited (Australia), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Merieux Nutrisciences Corporation (U.S), AsureQuality Ltd (New Zealand), Microbac Laboratories Inc (U.S.), Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH (Austria), and Symbio Laboratories (Australia).
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.