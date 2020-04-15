Scenarios of impact of Coronavirus on Bakery Premixes Market
In South America, Brazil is the largest country in the region, in terms of population, and is projected to become a key revenue generator due to the expansion of urbanized population in the region, which is driving the sales of bread and bakery products.
(EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Bakery Premixes Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Bakery Premixes Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Bakery Premixes Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Bakery Premixes Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=126304017
The bakery premixes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of5.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
The global bakery premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 298 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 413 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6%during the forecast period. South America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Brazil, the largest country in the region, in terms of population, is projected to be a key revenue pocket for bakery premixes manufacturers in the coming years.
Bread, a popular bakery product in Brazil, provides high growth prospects for bakery premixes manufacturers. According to the Brazilian Manufacturers Association of Biscuit, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cakes (ABIMAPI), 3.5 million tons of bread & bakery were sold in 2017. In the mature markets of Europe and North America, consumers prefer opting for gluten-free, low-carb, whole grain, and organic bakery products. Thus, the sales of bakery premixes are projected to increase with the rise in demand bakery products at a global level.
Request for Customization of the Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=126304017
The Europe bakery premixes market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
The Europe bakery premixes market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. The region includes countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, which are the traditional consumers of bakery products. The growing health concerns among consumers in the region have also led manufacturers to produce bakery products that are ‘gluten-free’ and low-carb options. Leading brands in the region are focusing on expanding the product range forms in the ‘free-from’ and ‘on-the-go' for food category. Bakery premix manufacturers are projected to witness steady growth in the region.
Leading players profiled in this report:
• Oy Karl Fazer AB (Finland)
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
• Puratos (Belgium)
• Corbion (Netherlands)
• Bakels Group (Switzerland)
• Nestle (Switzerland)
• Cargill (US)
• Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (Japan)
• KCG Corporation, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Lesaffre (France)
• GK Ingredients (Malaysia)
• Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd. (India)
The bread products segmentin the bakery premixes market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.
Based on application, the bread segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery premixes market in 2019. Bread, a staple food product across several countries, has witnessed increased demand in developing countries of South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. In the mature markets of Europe and North America, bread manufacturers are focusing on developing products with value additions, such as ‘gluten-free,’ organic , low-fat, and high fiber, which is driving the sales of bread premixes in these regions. Bread remains a key revenue pocket for bakery premixes manufacturers in both mature and developing markets.
Research Coverage:
The report segments the bakery premixes market as type, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global bakery premixes high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the bakery premixes market.
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the bakery premixes market is gaining popularity.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=126304017
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Bakery Premixes Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Bakery Premixes Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Bakery Premixes Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Bakery Premixes Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=126304017
The bakery premixes market is projected to grow at a CAGR of5.6%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.
The global bakery premixes market size is estimated to be valued at USD 298 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 413 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 5.6%during the forecast period. South America is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. Brazil, the largest country in the region, in terms of population, is projected to be a key revenue pocket for bakery premixes manufacturers in the coming years.
Bread, a popular bakery product in Brazil, provides high growth prospects for bakery premixes manufacturers. According to the Brazilian Manufacturers Association of Biscuit, Pasta and Industrialized Bread & Cakes (ABIMAPI), 3.5 million tons of bread & bakery were sold in 2017. In the mature markets of Europe and North America, consumers prefer opting for gluten-free, low-carb, whole grain, and organic bakery products. Thus, the sales of bakery premixes are projected to increase with the rise in demand bakery products at a global level.
Request for Customization of the Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=126304017
The Europe bakery premixes market is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.
The Europe bakery premixes market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. The region includes countries such as Germany, France, and the UK, which are the traditional consumers of bakery products. The growing health concerns among consumers in the region have also led manufacturers to produce bakery products that are ‘gluten-free’ and low-carb options. Leading brands in the region are focusing on expanding the product range forms in the ‘free-from’ and ‘on-the-go' for food category. Bakery premix manufacturers are projected to witness steady growth in the region.
Leading players profiled in this report:
• Oy Karl Fazer AB (Finland)
• Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)
• Puratos (Belgium)
• Corbion (Netherlands)
• Bakels Group (Switzerland)
• Nestle (Switzerland)
• Cargill (US)
• Nisshin Seifun Group Inc. (Japan)
• KCG Corporation, Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd. (Switzerland)
• Lesaffre (France)
• GK Ingredients (Malaysia)
• Premia Food Additives Pvt. Ltd. (India)
The bread products segmentin the bakery premixes market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019.
Based on application, the bread segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the bakery premixes market in 2019. Bread, a staple food product across several countries, has witnessed increased demand in developing countries of South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. In the mature markets of Europe and North America, bread manufacturers are focusing on developing products with value additions, such as ‘gluten-free,’ organic , low-fat, and high fiber, which is driving the sales of bread premixes in these regions. Bread remains a key revenue pocket for bakery premixes manufacturers in both mature and developing markets.
Research Coverage:
The report segments the bakery premixes market as type, application, and region. In terms of insights, this report has focused on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the global bakery premixes high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.
Reasons to buy this report:
• To get a comprehensive overview of the bakery premixes market.
• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.
• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the bakery premixes market is gaining popularity.
Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=126304017
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledgestore" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA : 1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Contact Information:
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.
MarketsandMarkets™
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
Tel: 1-888-600-6441
Email us
This is a press release. Press release distribution and press release services by EmailWire.Com: http://www.emailwire.com/us-press-release-distribution.php.