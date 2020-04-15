Know the COVID-19 impact on the Synthetic Biology Market
Synthetic Biology Market by Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), by Technology (Gene Synthesis, Bioinformatics), by Application (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Renewable Energy, Food & Agriculture, Bioremediation) - Global Forecast to 2025
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on Synthetic Biology Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Synthetic Biology Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Synthetic Biology Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
According to the new market research report "Synthetic Biology Market by Tools (Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Synthetic Cells), by Technology (Gene Synthesis, Bioinformatics), by Application (Tissue Regeneration, Biofuel, Renewable Energy, Food & Agriculture, Bioremediation) - Global Forecast to 2025", , published by MarketsandMarkets™, The synthetic biology market is projected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2025 from USD 6.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 23.9%.
The growth of this market is primarily attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for synthetic genes & synthetic cells, wide range of applications of synthetic biology, declining cost of DNA sequencing & synthesizing, increasing R&D funding & initiatives in synthetic biology, and increasing investments in the market.
By tool, oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA dominated the synthetic biology market in 2019
Based on tools, the market segmented into oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA, enzymes, cloning technology kits, synthetic cells, chassis organisms and xeno-nucleic acid. In 2019, the oligonucleotides and synthetic DNA segment accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by enzymes. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and synthetic genes, which are used in a wide range of research applications.
Gene synthesis accounted for the largest share of the synthetic biology market in 2019
Based on technology, the market is segmented into gene synthesis, genome engineering, cloning, sequencing, site-directed mutagenesis, measurement & modeling, microfluidics, nanotechnology, and bioinformatics technologies. In 2019, the gene synthesis segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This large share of the segment can be attributed to the rising demand for synthetic DNA, synthetic RNA, and oligonucleotides across various application industries and its increasing use with genome engineering for the ease and efficiency in genome editing and genome targeting.
Medical applications formed the largest segment of the synthetic biology market in 2019
Based on application, the market is segmented into environmental, medical, industrial, and food & agricultural applications. In 2019, the medical applications segment accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by industrial applications. The extensive research on new and better treatments, coupled with the availability of huge private and public funding for the discovery of novel therapies, is the primary driver for the medical applications segment.
The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period
The market in the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as growth in the number of pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies, the increasing number of healthcare & life science facilities, and increasing requirements for regulatory compliance in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, growing number of international alliances, heavy funding for synthetic biology research, and strong government support are expected to drive the growth of these markets during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing focus on the Asia Pacific markets due to their low-cost manufacturing advantage also provides growth opportunities for manufacturers.
The prominent players in the synthetic biology market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Ginkgo Bioworks (US), Amyris, Inc. (US), Intrexon Corporation (US), GenScript Biotech Corporation (China), Twist Bioscience (US), Synthetic Genomics, Inc. (US), Codexis, Inc. (US), Synthego Corporation (US), Creative Enzymes (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Cyrus Biotechnology Inc. (US), ATUM (US), TeselaGen (US), Arzeda (US), Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (US), and New England Biolabs (US).
