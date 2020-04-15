Analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the Drug Screening Market
Drug Screening Market by Product ((Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits)), Drug Screening Services, Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022
EMAILWIRE.COM, April 15, 2020 ) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic—and the worldwide reaction to it—has compelled companies to radically rethink their strategies and the way they operate. We salute the industry experts helping companies survive and sustain in this pandemic.
At MarketsandMarkets™, analysts are undertaking continuous efforts to provide analysis of the COVID-19 impact on Drug Screening Market. We are working diligently to help companies take rapid decisions by studying:
• The impact of COVID-19 on the Drug Screening Market, including growth/decline in product type/use cases due to the cascaded impact of COVID-19 on the extended ecosystem of the market
• The rapid shifts in the strategies of the Top 50 companies in the Drug Screening Market
• The shifting short-term priorities of the top 50 companies’ clients and their client's clients
You can request an in-depth analysis detailing the impact of COVID-19 on the Drug Screening Market: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=162987773
According to the new market research report "Drug Screening Market by Product ((Immunoassay Analyzer, Chromatography, Breathalyzer, Rapid Test Device, Assay Kits)), Drug Screening Services, Sample Type (Urine, Hair, Oral), End User (Workplace, Criminal Justice, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2022", , published by MarketsandMarkets™,The drug screening market was valued at USD 4.86 Billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.
Browse in-depth TOC on “Drug Screening Market”
204 – Tables
42 – Figures
203 – Pages
Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=162987773
Product Matrix, which gives a detailed comparison of product portfolios of the top companies
The global drug screening market is projected to reach USD 8.63 Billion by 2022 from USD 5.32 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.2%. Factors such as growing drug & alcohol consumption, enforcement of stringent laws mandating drug and alcohol testing, and regulatory approvals and new product & service launches are driving the growth of the market.
The report segments the global market by product and service, sample type, end user, and region.
Based on product, the market is segmented into analytical instruments, rapid testing devices, and consumables. Rapid testing devices market is further subsegmented into urine testing devices and oral fluid testing devices. The urine testing devices segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2017. However, the oral fluid testing devices segment is projected to register highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth in this segment is attributed to the benefits it offers such as shorter detection window, non-invasive nature, and low risk of sample tampering.
The global market by sample type is segmented into urine, breath, oral fluid, hair, and other samples. The urine sample segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2017, however, the oral fluid samples segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Based on end users, the market is segmented into workplaces, criminal justice systems and law enforcement, drug treatment centers, pain management centers, schools and colleges, hospitals, individual users, and drug testing laboratories. In 2017, the workplace testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market. The growth of this end-user segment can be attributed to the growing safety concerns in the workplace and the increasing number of organizations that have made regular drug screening mandatory.
Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=162987773
“North America to account for the largest share of the Drug Screening Market during the forecast period.”
The market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The dominance of the North American market is attributed to factors such as rising consumption of illicit drugs, availability of government funding to curb drug abuse, and the presence of laws supporting drug screening, and growing burden of accidents due to unsafe levels of alcohol consumption.
Prominent players in the Drug Screening Market are Alere (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Drägerwerk (Germany), OraSure (US), Alfa Scientific Designs (US), Lifeloc (US), MPD, Inc. (US), Premier Biotech (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Siemens Healthineers (US). While, LabCorp (US), Quest Diagnostics (US), Omega Laboratories (US), Psychemedics (US), CRL (US), SureHire (Canada), and CannAmm (Canada) are some of key players offering drug screening services.
About MarketsandMarkets™
MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.
Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.
MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.
Contact:
Mr. Sanjay Gupta
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
