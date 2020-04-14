Automotive Electronic Control Unit Management Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Management Market is segmented By Technology (Engine management system, Transmission control system, Anti-lock breaking system, Airbag restraint system, Power steering system, Others), By Vehicle Type (Two-Wheeler
• The Global Automotive electronic control Unit Management Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• ECUs are designed to receive information through many sensors, then process that information, and then perform an electrical function.
• ECU controls a system or sub-system of an automotive. ECU works in tandem with TCU (transmission control unit) to control the vehicle. Many automakers combine the two into PCM or power train control module. Europe is the leader for Electronic control unit management market.
• Asia pacific is the major contributor for ECU as India and China are the major growing markets for passenger automotive.
• In some automotive vehicles like heavy-duty vehicle and SUVs, there is a complex outfit with more sensors and functions, the number of ECUs designed to deal with those complexities increase. Modern motor vehicles have up to 80 ECUs.
• Fuel management system is the main function of the electronic control management system (ECM). It is interrupted by controlling the automotive fuel injection system, the ignition timing, and the idle speed control system. It is also used in the operation of the air conditioning and controls power to the fuel pump.
• ECU also controls one of the safety features of automotive that is airbag system. ECU gets signals from crash sensors and processes this data to decide which airbag should be triggered. Some of the ECUs are upgradable through “flashing” them to change their firmware. This method is used to improve performance beyond what the automaker intended.
Market Drivers and Restraints
• Consumer demand for safety and security in automotive, and ECU is also used in airbag system, this is driving the market for the electronic control unit management system.
• The increase in demand for passenger vehicles is expected to grow due to the high disposable income in developing countries, thus fueling the demand for electronic control units.
• The growing demand for automotive embedded systems. Embedded systems are used for infotainment, engine control, and safety among others. This is driving the automotive electronic control unit management market globally.
• The high price of automotive due to more number of ECUs is the major restraints for global automotive electronic control unit management market.
• Electronic control unit management system is a complex technology which cannot be upgraded outside of a specialty automotive shop.
Market Segmentation
• The technology used by Electronic control unit management system such as transmission control system, engine management system, anti-lock breaking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system, body control system and others.
• The development of an Electronic control unit involves both hardware and software required to perform the functions expected from that particular management system.
• The recent trend is to dedicate a significant amount of time and effort to develop safe modules by following standards like ISO 26262.
• Passenger vehicle segment is accounted for the major share in the market. The growth of passenger vehicles in the market, leading to the growth of electronic control unit management system market globally.
Key market segments covered
By Technology
• Engine management system
• Transmission control system
• Anti-lock breaking system
• Airbag restraint system
• Power steering system
• Climate control system
• Body control system
• Other
By Vehicle Type
• Two-wheeler
• Passenger car
• Commercial vehicle
• Heavy duty vehicle
By Sales Channel
• OEM
• Aftermarket
By Region
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
