Automotive Camera Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Automotive Camera Market is segmented By Type (Rare View camera, Front view camera, Surround view camera, Side view camera), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Duty Vehicle), By Application (Autonomous Driving, Driver Recordi
Market Overview
• The Global Automotive Camera Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8% during the forecasting period (2019-2026).
• Automotive cameras are installed either at the front, rear, surrounding or side in a vehicle for safe driving.
• Cameras contain image sensors that function with electronics components in a vehicle.
• Automotive cameras help in providing Night vision, Blind spot detection, and parking assistance to the user.
• The technologies used in them are DNN, HDR, IPS, Automotive chip scale package (a-CSP), CMOS image sensors, ADAS sensor and others.
• North America has the major market for automotive camera as compare to Europe and rest of the world.
• Autoliv Inc. is the major player for automotive safety systems, this includes seat belts, airbags, automotive cameras and other safety systems.
Market Growth Drivers and Restraints
• Rising concerns for safety of people using automobiles has driven the demand for automotive cameras.
• High-Speed Cameras are also used for Automotive Safety & Transportation Testing.
• Mandatory regulations for forward collision warning (FCW), lane maintenance system (LDW), automatic emergency braking system (AEB), and blind spot detection system (BSD) to be included in new vehicles are driving the growth for automotive cameras market globally.
• The upcoming new technologies such as mono camera, night vision and others have driven the automotive camera market in recent years.
• Increasing cost of automotive cameras along with the growing technological developments are major restraints for market growth.
• Due to increasing prices of vehicles along with the high costs on its design & testing phase are also major challenges for automotive camera market growth.
Regulations
• According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the US government has announced that all new cars must include a backup camera by May 2018.
• Thus, demand for rear view cameras is expected to grow from this region in the forecast period to 2026.
Market Segmentation
• Among various types of automotive cameras, rear view cameras have major presence in the market.
• ZF and Intel Company, Mobileye have partnered to provide new camera technology.
• They plan to launch S-Cam4 family of advanced cameras in 2018.
• The ZF S-Cam4 camera family includes a single lens, mono-camera designed to help meet updated test protocols such as Euro NCAP pedestrian triggered automatic emergency braking (AEB), including a crossing bicycle AEB test.
• They are used in passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and heavy-duty vehicles.
• Passenger cars have major market for rear view automotive cameras.
• Night vision is a concept by General Motors Co. first used in Cadillac DeVille.
• It can now be found on models from Mercedes-Benz, Audi, BMW, Toyota and Honda. This technology is not yet available for self-driving cars.
• Omni Vision and INOVA have launched the first APIX Link-based megapixel high-dynamic-range (HDR) automotive camera system at Electronica 2010 (Munich, Germany).
Automotive Camera Market Scope
By Product Type
• Rare View camera
• Front view camera
• Surround view camera
• Side view camera
By Vehicle Type
• Passenger Car
• Commercial Vehicle
• Heavy Duty Vehicle
By Application
• Autonomous Driving
• Driver Recording/Dash Cam
• Blind spot detection
• Parking Assistance
• Night vision
By Sales Channel
• Original Equipment Manufacturer
• Aftermarket
By Geography
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• North America
• South America
• Rest of the World
