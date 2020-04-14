Aniline Market, Size, Share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities 2019-2026
Global Aniline Market is segmented By Application (Dye and Pigment, Rubber-processing, Specialty Fiber, Plant Protecting Products, Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Production and others), By End-user (Packaging, Building & Construction, Agriculture,
• Global Aniline Market Expected to reach a high CAGR of 5% By 2026: DataM Intelligence
• Aniline is an aromatic amine and has broad applications in consumer goods such as coatings, furniture, apparel, adhesives, and sealants.
• Aniline is used as an intermediate in the production of specialty organic fibers, explosives, optical whiteners, etc. Optical whitener made from aniline can be used in cotton, viscose, detergent, linen, and paper to obtain excellent whitening and brightening effect at low cost. Aniline is also used on a smaller scale in the production of intrinsically conducting polymer and polyaniline.
• Furthermore, aniline acts as a coating agent in furniture and contributes to improving texture, durability. The aniline market is expected to grow due to the upsurge in end-use industries during the forecast period.
Segmentation Analysis
• By Application, the global aniline market is segmented into Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Production, Rubber-processing, Dye and Pigment, Specialty Fiber, Plant Protecting Products, and others. Among all, MDI is expected to witness the highest demand and fastest growth during this forecast period. This is because, aniline is heavily required for MDI, which is used in the production of polyurethane foam. These are the key driving factors which may fuel the demand over the forecast period.
• Also, with the increase in consumption for rubber, the demand for aniline will also increase which will trigger the growth of the global aniline market.
• By End-use, the global aniline market is segmented into Building Industry, Automotive, Agriculture, Consumer Goods, and Others.
• Among all, The building industry is by far the largest consumer for rigid and spray polyurethane foam. With the increasing number of building codes that promote energy-efficient structures, home builders and consumers are gradually preferring building strategies that deliver performance and save energy in the long run.
• Thus, this segment is projected to grow at the higher CAGR and is expected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.
Geographical Share
• Geographically, the global aniline market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, Africa and others. Among all the regions, Asia Pacific is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period on account of growing construction and automotive industries. The demand is majorly expected to rise to form the developing nations, such as China, India, and Indonesia.
• North American aniline market is distinguished by its high demand from pharmaceuticals, packaging and textile industries. On account of which, the market in the region is expected to exhibit moderate growth rates over the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
• Arrow Chemical Group, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Wanhua Chemical, BASF Corporation, Bayer, Huntsman International LLC, The Chemours Company, Sinopec Nanjing Chemical Industries Co., Ltd, Jilin Connell Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, and Shandong Jinling Chemical Co., Ltd are among the few key operating players in the global aniline market.
